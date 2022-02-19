×
Create
Notifications

"That's not what Jarrod Bowen does" - John Barnes explains why West Ham United man will not replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen has been touted to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield
West Ham star Jarrod Bowen has been touted to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 19, 2022 12:39 PM IST
News

Liverpool legend John Barnes has expressed his concerns over West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen's ability to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Salah has established himself as one of the world's best players since joining the Reds from AS Roma for around £34m in 2017. This season, the Egypt International has been in blistering form, scoring 24 goals and providing nine assists from 29 appearances across all competitions.

However, there are serious doubts about Salah's future on Merseyside. The former Chelsea forward has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract with Jurgen Klopp's side, and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

With Salah's Liverpool future up in the air, there have been suggestions that the Reds are eyeing West Ham star Bowen as a potential replacement. Barnes, though, is not a fan of the idea.

Jarrod Bowen is the most in form player in the Premier League right now.Prove us wrong. https://t.co/LU7T6ePEvu

The Reds great believes the Englishman has the potential to be a regular for a top five club, but does see him as a proper replacement for Salah. Barnes told BonusCodeBets:

"Jarrod Bowen is playing for a team [West Ham] that are in the top four or five in the Premier League, so he’s playing at the very top – as of right now. He needs time to develop; he’s in his first real season playing for a better side."
“Bowen’s never going to sign for Liverpool and replace Mohamed Salah. He is a different type of player to Mo, he isn’t going to score 30 goals a season, that’s not what Jarrod Bowen does. In terms of his talent, can he play at a big top five club? Absolutely.”

News emerged last summer Bowen is among the list of players the Reds are considering to strengthen their attack. The 25-year-old has since continued to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Can West Ham's Jarrod Bowen replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

Like Mohamed Salah, Jarrod Bowen has been in fine form for West Ham this season. The former Hull City forward has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists from 35 appearances across all competitions for the Irons.

@WestHam's Jarrod Bowen has scored eight goals and made eight assists in the #PL this season@adrianjclarke compares him to Liverpool's Mo Salah ➡️ preml.ge/s6mxtv https://t.co/8Ag3k9BmLb

Bowen has contributed 16 goals in 25 matches in the Premier League for David Moyes' side. Only Salah has more goal contributions in the English top-flight than the Leominster-born player.

Also Read Article Continues below

At 25 years of age, Bowen falls into Liverpool's target age category. While John Barnes believes he will not sign for the Reds, it remains to be seen what the club will think in the summer.

Edited by shilpa17.ram
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी