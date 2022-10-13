"That's my job" - Casemiro names four Manchester United players he can help this season

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently said that he aims to help the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford by doing his defensive duties well over the course of the season.

The Brazilian was signed from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window for £70 million. He got his first Premier League start of the season against Everton on October 9.

Casemiro put on a great performance and was awarded the Man of the Match award for the game. However, he didn't start the match very well and was dispossessed for the Toffees' first goal, scored by Alex Iwobi.

He made a good comeback and provided a great assist to his former teammate Ronaldo, who scored his first Premier League goal of the season in style. The strike at Goodison Park was also the Portuguese legend's 700th club career goal.

Casemiro recently explained the role Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expecting of him at the club. While talking to the club's official website, the defensive midfielder said (via manutd.com):

"I think the goals have to come naturally, Everybody knows my work. My role is defensive - to help my team-mates and bring the ball out from the back with quality. That's my job, If goals come from it, excellent. We have other players whose first thought is to be scoring goals. There's Cris [Cristiano Ronaldo], [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford and Bruno [Fernandes]. They're on the pitch to score goals."

He further went on to talk about his role in the middle of the park, saying:

"I defend, first of all, and provide balance to the team. I help my team-mates with defensive work, bring the ball out with quality, that is my job. Of course, a goal here or there is nice but doing my job and defending well comes first."

Since joining the Red Devils over the summer, he has made ten appearances for the club, providing two assists.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says he enjoys seeing stats after the game

Manchester United star Casemiro

Casemiro's love for football doesn't end on the pitch. The Manchester United midfielder stated that he loves watching his replays and stats after the game as well despite his wife getting annoyed.

He said:

"I look at them a lot and I enjoy it." [when asked if he sees his post-match stats]

"I think I watch through my games three or four times over. Yes, it's the way you learn and develop by correcting errors. I think it's key to continue evolving in football."

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner further added:

"I watch a lot of football. I love it. My wife gets a bit annoyed, as there is only football on at home! Football is my passion, it's my soul and I believe that's been the key to my success. I love football. I love watching football."

United face Omonia at home tonight in the UEFA Europa League.

