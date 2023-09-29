"That's just crazy" – Darren Bent hits out at Mikel Arteta for refusing to start one Arsenal player over Kai Havertz

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has hit out at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for favoring out-of-form Kai Havertz over Emile Smith Rowe.

Earlier this week, Arteta handed Smith Rowe his first start in 499 days in his side's 1-0 EFL Cup third round win at Brentford. He also claimed that the 23-year-old star needs to prove himself at the Premier League level following his frustrating injury-hit 2022-23 season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent jumped to Smith Rowe's defence and expressed his displeasure about Arteta's recent comments. He elaborated:

"I don't get it. Arteta came out with something the other day and it actually quite annoyed me when he said that it's up to Smith Rowe to prove he can play at this level. It's almost like Arteta has got a bit of a short memory."

Pointing out how the Arsenal star had earlier impressed, Bent added:

"I love Arteta as a manager, but back in the 2021/22 season, I think it was when his job was on the line. He was struggling a bit and who were the two that carried him through? [Bukayo] Saka and Smith Rowe, he got 10 league goals that season. Then the following season he had injuries and he's been injury-hit ever since."

Claiming that Smith Rowe should start over Havertz, Bent concluded:

"But the fact to say, to see if Smith Rowe can play at this level, that's just crazy. I think if you're asking me who I would rather play right now, Havertz or Smith Rowe, Smith Rowe every day of the week."

Smith Rowe, who has been at Arsenal since 2010, shot to fame owing to his stellar exploits in the 2021-22 season. He netted 11 goals and laid out two assists in 2176 minutes, spread across 37 overall games.

Arsenal star offered support by Mikel Arteta

During a pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked about Kai Havertz's poor start to life at Arsenal. He replied (h/t football.london):

"We're trying to help him as much as possible, give him confidence and minutes to exploit his talent. There are so many parts of his game that he's doing exceptionally well and others that need to keep improving. He needs to glide into the time. We are with him. We try to give him as much as support as possible."

Since arriving in a potential £65 million deal from Chelsea earlier this summer, the German has started seven of his nine appearances. However, he is yet to register a goal involvement in 634 minutes of action.

Havertz, 24, is next set to be in action in Arsenal's league visit to Bournemouth on Saturday (September 30). He will be hoping to return to his goalscoring ways to lessen the growing pressure on his shoulders.