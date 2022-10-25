"That’s just my hunch" - Tim Sherwood believes Jurgen Klopp is close to Liverpool exit

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has claimed that Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool at the end of this season. The Merseyside giants have endured a poor start to the season and are pretty much out of the Premier League title race already.

They have won just four out of their 11 league games so far this campaign and trail leaders Arsenal by 12 points.

Since taking charge at Liverpool back in 2015, Klopp has done an incredible job at Anfield, turning the Reds into one of the best clubs in Europe. Under his tutelage, the Merseysiders have won every trophy but things have not gone their way this season.

Klopp signed a new deal in April to extend his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2026 but Tim Sherwood believes the German could be close to a Liverpool exit.

The former Aston Villa boss has claimed that the decision-makers at Liverpool will have a conversation at the end of the season and the German will walk away from the job.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice. So it's Stevie." Jurgen Klopp on one player he'd have wished he could've coached:"Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice. So it's Stevie." #lfc [mirror] Jurgen Klopp on one player he'd have wished he could've coached:"Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice. So it's Stevie." #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/uTLG1ZjjeQ

Sherwood said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I don’t think, this is a statement, Jurgen Klopp is there next season, I think there’s a conversation to be had. I’m not sure Jurgen picks them up from where they are now and makes them challengers again, I really don’t.

“History says he doesn’t do that. He’s very good and drives and takes the teams to where he thinks he can get the most out of them."

Sherwood has claimed that Klopp himself could look to end his reign at Anfield rather than the Merseysiders sacking him. He added:

“I don’t think they’ll get rid of him, but there will be a conversation where both parties agree that Jurgen has taken them as far as he can and they go for a new challenge.

"That’s just my hunch when I look at him. I’m not suggesting they’ll sack him.”

Jurgen Klopp has established himself as an icon at Liverpool

In his very first press-conference at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp promised to turn the Reds from doubters to believers (as quoted by This is Anfield).

He has certainly fulfilled his promise by bringing the Reds back to where they aspired to belong.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool only have themselves to blame after defeat at Nottingham Forest: Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool only have themselves to blame after defeat at Nottingham Forest:

The German won the Reds their first league title in 30 years as well as their sixth Champions League title.

Klopp has established himself as a legend at Anfield and regardless of his future at the club, he will remain so.

