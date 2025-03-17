"That's just how it is when you've won more games" – Arsenal hero Thierry Henry on if Liverpool will bottle Premier League after EFL Cup final loss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has suggested that Liverpool will still lift the Premier League title this season despite failing to lift the EFL Cup trophy.

Ad

Earlier on Sunday (March 16), Arne Slot's side crashed to a shock 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the 2025 EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium. After Dan Burn's opener minutes before the break, Alexander Isak doubled the lead in the 52nd minute. Federico Chiesa netted one goal for the Reds in the dying moments of the summit clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Liverpool, who were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League earlier this month, relished 66% possession against the Magpies. However, they recorded just seven shots compared to their opponents' 17 and created only two big chances in the EFL Cup final.

After the end of the recent contest, Henry was queried if Liverpool could bottle the Premier League title after a below-par performance in the EFL Cup final. The ex-Arsenal forward replied (h/t Rousing The Kop):

Ad

"No, that's just how it is when you've won more games. There's 38 games, that's how it is, you have to give them the credit to go 12 points ahead, let's see what happens, but I don't see it happening except if they implode."

Following Arsenal's 1-0 league home win over Chelsea earlier on Sunday, the Reds have a 12-point lead atop the domestic standings. They are on 70 points from 29 matches and will next take on Everton at Anfield in the league on Wednesday (April 2).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arsenal in serious talks to sign Liverpool target

During a Q/A session, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein asserted that Arsenal are close to snapping up Liverpool-linked star Martin Zubimendi this summer. He wrote:

"Zubimendi is at a very advanced stage and the anticipation inside Arsenal is that he's coming in. That deal would be a significant financial outlay, as would any move for a striker. There's also other work to do... possible wide attacker, awaiting the decision of Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan, perhaps something in defence, one or two goalkeepers."

Ad

Zubimendi, who reportedly rejected a transfer to Liverpool past summer, could prove to be a good signing for the Gunners. He would likely fill the void left by Jorginho's potential exit.

The 15-cap Spain international has featured in 226 total outings for Real Sociedad so far. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has registered 10 goals and nine assists for the La Liga side so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback