“That’s just wrong” – Gary Neville on Barcelona's conduct with Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lambasted Barcelona over their treatment of Frenkie de Jong, accusing the club of morally unjust conduct.

De Jong, who joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2020, has been asked to take a pay cut to help the club register their new signings. If he doesn't agree a sizeable pay cut, the club could sell him to the highest bidder this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via ThisIsFutbol), Barcelona have an agreement with Manchester United for De Jong, but the player is determined to remain at the Camp Nou. The Dutchman has also shown no interest in taking a pay cut or moving away on loan. Interestingly, Barcelona owe De Jong around £17 million in unpaid wages.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"All we are doing with Frenkie is the same as the rest of the squad - but we can't force him to take a pay cut. It's his decision". Laporta tells @CBSSportsGolazo on Frenkie de Jong: "The first thing to say is we want Frenkie to stay at Barcelona and he wants to stay"."All we are doing with Frenkie is the same as the rest of the squad - but we can't force him to take a pay cut. It's his decision". Laporta tells @CBSSportsGolazo on Frenkie de Jong: "The first thing to say is we want Frenkie to stay at Barcelona and he wants to stay". 🔵🔴 #FCB"All we are doing with Frenkie is the same as the rest of the squad - but we can't force him to take a pay cut. It's his decision". https://t.co/qigocItJUj

Neville, who had previously advised De Jong to get legal advice to counter Barcelona, has said that the Blaugrana's treatment of the player is unjust and is akin to 'bullying'. Speaking on the Overlap (via the Mirror), he said:

“They (Barcelona) have deferred his wages; he’s helped the club – well done to him - it was covid; every club was struggling. He’s obviously shown that he’s a team player. At the point whereby he goes into his big wages to get it paid it back, they basically want to try and sell him and probably are trying to push him out the door.”

Neville continued:

“But they’re saying to him that he won’t get those deferred wages while they’re taking a £55million or £75million fee, or whatever it is, from Manchester United. That’s just wrong!”

He said that Barcelona suggesting to De Jong that they won't pay his outstanding wages if he leaves is 'morally wrong' when they've made a big-money signing like Robert Lewandowski.

“And then you go and spend money on Lewandowski at the same time. That’s why I’ve spoke up in the last few weeks. I love Barcelona as a football club, it’s unbelievable. Barcelona might not have broken a rule yet, but morally they’ve broken the rule because they’ve suggested to the player that if he leaves, they won’t pay him that money. The wages that he’s been paid for the last year or two are championship wages.”

Barcelona’s treatment of De Jong could set bad precedent

The Blaugrana have always had star players in their ranks, but seldom have they been in such conflict with a player for unpaid wages.

Having already deferred his wages once during the COVID-19 pandemic, De Jong is well within his right to demand his due wages. He should also not be compelled to take a pay cut to continue being an important member of the team, for which La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticised the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"From there, Barcelona knows the rules and the responsibilities". La Liga president Javier Tebas on Barça asking Frenkie de Jong to reduce his salary: "The players cannot be split from the team or pressured - it's what collective agreement, the Law, reason, ethics mark"."From there, Barcelona knows the rules and the responsibilities". La Liga president Javier Tebas on Barça asking Frenkie de Jong to reduce his salary: "The players cannot be split from the team or pressured - it's what collective agreement, the Law, reason, ethics mark". ⚠️ #FCB"From there, Barcelona knows the rules and the responsibilities".

If Barcelona push De Jong to leave the club without paying him his dues, it would set a bad precedent. Not only could it discourage players from helping the team during financial turmoil in the future, but it would also take a toll on the club's image.

Keeping De Jong could stop the Blaugrana from pursuing other targets this summer. However, they would still probably be wise to do so, especially considering the consequences the Dutchman's exit could trigger.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far