"That's the key" - Solskjaer explains why Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo can play into his 40s

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to play into his 40s. The Portuguese, who returned to Manchester United this summer, has enjoyed an excellent start to his second stint at Old Trafford.

With four goals in three appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of age catching up to him. The 36-year-old is expected to play regularly for Manchester United and Solskjaer firmly believes that could be the case for years to come.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa, Solskjaer told reporters:

"I wouldn't be surprised if he was still play at 40, not at all.

"The way he looks after himself, that’s the key, that’s the key to it all and, of course, some genes. There must be some genes in there! He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is.

‘’He deserves every single plaudit that he gets for first, his own physical state but, even more impressively, when you have achieved as much as he has. He is still just as hungry as ever.

‘’His mentality is still absolutely spot on and that’s just desire from inside of him and he’s going to keep going until his legs or even his head say no that’s it, I've given everything now."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who sat out the League Cup defeat to West Ham on Wednesday, will return to action against Aston Villa during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford today.

Manchester United will count on Cristiano Ronaldo to fire them towards glory

Following the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United will feel they have a strong chance of returning to their formidable best. The Red Devils have endured an eight-year drought when it comes to lifting the Premier League title.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo has scored in every Man United game he has played in this season 😎 Ronaldo has scored in every Man United game he has played in this season 😎 https://t.co/YlY11i2fiv

Considering how Manchester United have also roped in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer, it is safe to say that missing out on silverware will be a huge disappointment. As things stand, Manchester United are level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League table. However, they sit third due to their rivals' superior goal difference.

Despite their impressive start to the league campaign, Manchester United suffered shock defeats in the Champions League and League Cup, with the latter knocking them out of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will look to put the two defeats behind them quickly and conjure a strong reaction against Villa.

