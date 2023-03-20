Create

“That’s the league done,” “3/3 wins against Vardrid” - Twitter explodes as Barcelona score stoppage-time winner to beat Real Madrid 2-1

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Mar 20, 2023 03:51 IST
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in a stunning manner
Barcelona scored an injury-time goal to secure a 2-1 win against Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday, 19 March. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the action unfold.

Los Blancos drew first blood at Camp Nou. Vinicius Junior's deflected cross ended up in the back of the Catalan club's net in the ninth minute. The goal was declared an own goal against Ronald Araujo.

Sergi Roberto equalized for the Blaugrana at the stroke of half-time. Xavi's side continually piled up pressure on the Madrid goal. Roberto found himself in a bit of space inside the area and found the back of the net with an expertly taken finish.

Barca saw more of the ball during the game and were also the team creating more chances. Carlo Ancelotti tried to restore his team's advantage and sent on attackers like Rodrygo and Marco Asensio from the bench.

However, it was Franck Kessie who scored the winner in injury time (90+2'). He found the back of the net from an Alejandro Balde cross to virtually secure the La Liga title for the Blaugrana. Xavi's side now have a 12-point lead over Los Blancos. They have 68 points from 26 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the riveting clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou:

Ancelotti after losing to Xavi for the 100th time https://t.co/9EFWbKedUr
Xavi dey make Ancelotti look like Potter https://t.co/EHPyIEz0yD
Xavi has decided to beat Ancelotti home, away and even far far away https://t.co/ZpSCYxpwiK
Xavi has beaten Ancelotti everywhere this season 😂 https://t.co/yxorHMjS5V
Xavi owns Ancelotti Xavi owns the biggest games in Europe Xavi own Spain https://t.co/jF8SZabkZz
Xavi has Ancelotti's number,he's gonna clap him in the Copa Del Rey second leg too
Nah bro , Xavi has Ancelotti’s nudes cus what’s this 🤦🏽‍♂️
Ancelotti got bitched by xavi for the 4th time this season
The way Xavi has outclassed Ancelotti almost every-time you would think it’s Xavi that has the years of experience
@ReshadRahman_ 3/3 wins against vardrid
KESSSIEEEEEE THAT'S THE LEAGUE DONE
That’s the title clincher for Barcelona.HUGE goal from Kessie. What an important time to score.
⚽ 90'+2' | 2-1 | Gol de Kessié.#ElClásico
2-1 Barcelona.KESSIE GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD IN THE 92ND MINUTE AGAINST REAL MADRID!!! https://t.co/EdniA7ZCfL
FRANCK KESSIE DELIVERS THE WIN IN EL CLASICOA GOAL THAT COULD CLINCH THE TITLE!!!!
OUTRAGEOUS from Lewandowski, the pausa from Balde and the finish from Kessie. A proper dagger. Wow.
“Araujo will pocket Vinicuis”monitwaasidi come and talk. He make Araujo score own goal atear😂😂
I hear Araujo owns Rashford and Vinicius a lot just for Rashford to score against him and for him to bag an own goal against Vinicius lmao
Vinicius assisted Araujo to score own goal. Vini is every defender nightmare! 😂 https://t.co/9Qzyx6S5E3
araujo own goal the damn outfit was a curse twitter.com/frenkiedejonk/…
Vinicius started just a leg over and Araujo with the own goal😂😂😂Vinicius own that mf
1-0 Real Madrid.OWN GOAL ARAUJO!!!! https://t.co/OS2NP3PhmJ
araujo own goal makes me happier than a vini goal wallahi
Araujo after the first goal!! https://t.co/wgJ8q58zJR
“Araujo is going to own Vinicius “Vinicius just gave him an own goal 😂 https://t.co/8AxvXx5NhM
Vinicius gave araujo his first goal in el Classico , what a guy ❤️ https://t.co/kbqmz3cpBv
one araujo own goal and they're calling him a madrista GET ME OUT OF HEREEEE 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/zkv6gFppGn
REVIVIÓ EL FÚTBOL REVIVIÓ SERGI ROBERTO SONRÍE LA REDONDA https://t.co/V0DxnTdFyx
You’re doubting Sergi Roberto in a big game? https://t.co/KOo2k7DfYv
No better love story than Sergi Roberto and El Clasicos.
Sergi Roberto has scored 4 goals in 17 games this season. That amount equals to his previous four seasons in La Liga combined (4 goals, 83 games). https://t.co/GM7Y3VGDHg
Señor Sergi Roberto.... I wasn't familiar with your game. I'm sorry.
There is just something special about Sergi Roberto and El Clasicos. ✨ https://t.co/0vp4WFSF5Z
Sergi Roberto haciendo absolutamente nada 90 minutos para meter el gol más importante de su vida y renovar 5 años más https://t.co/7lHnxLloKT
@TheEuropeanLad Sergi Roberto when he plays Madrid https://t.co/8swPLzqNp5
El Clasico Sergi Roberto.New ones aren't familiar with his game
Goal aside, Sergi Roberto adds more value in-ball than Kessie for this team.
If Sergi Roberto score you de33 You should delete your club ooTeam fon seiWe score ourselves for you sef you still can’t win
Sergi Roberto when it is El Classico https://t.co/KbauFOaRD3
XAVI: https://t.co/urJSQTt5at
GOL DE SERGI ROBERTO - XAVI: https://t.co/w04s1QPWjf
🚨🚨🚨 Ancelotti: "We will play offensive Football tomorrow"I wonder what Haramball is for him https://t.co/asYa87hJnT
Xavi really has Ancelotti’s number and it doesn’t make sense to me. Carlo a seasoned coach letting Xavi tactically beat him every time is funny.

Pep Guardiola was spotted during Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted at Camp Nou during the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid clash.

The Cityzens have already played their final game before the international break as they thumped Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final. They will return to action on April 1 against Liverpool in a Premier League home clash.

Guardiola had a tense rivalry with Los Blancos during his time at the Catalan club. His duels with Jose Mourinho were some of the fiercest games in the El Clasico's history. The City boss, though, recently made a stunning claim about Los Blancos, saying (via the Real Champs):

“We are going to lose competitions. Of course. Except Real Madrid win all the time the Champions League. The rest of the teams, you don’t do it.”

City are in the quarter-finals of the competition this season and will play Bayern Munich.

