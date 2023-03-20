“That’s the league done,” “3/3 wins against Vardrid” - Twitter explodes as Barcelona score stoppage-time winner to beat Real Madrid 2-1

Barcelona scored an injury-time goal to secure a 2-1 win against Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday, 19 March. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the action unfold.

Los Blancos drew first blood at Camp Nou. Vinicius Junior's deflected cross ended up in the back of the Catalan club's net in the ninth minute. The goal was declared an own goal against Ronald Araujo.

Sergi Roberto equalized for the Blaugrana at the stroke of half-time. Xavi's side continually piled up pressure on the Madrid goal. Roberto found himself in a bit of space inside the area and found the back of the net with an expertly taken finish.

Barca saw more of the ball during the game and were also the team creating more chances. Carlo Ancelotti tried to restore his team's advantage and sent on attackers like Rodrygo and Marco Asensio from the bench.

However, it was Franck Kessie who scored the winner in injury time (90+2'). He found the back of the net from an Alejandro Balde cross to virtually secure the La Liga title for the Blaugrana. Xavi's side now have a 12-point lead over Los Blancos. They have 68 points from 26 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the riveting clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou:

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Ancelotti after losing to Xavi for the 100th time Ancelotti after losing to Xavi for the 100th time https://t.co/9EFWbKedUr

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Xavi dey make Ancelotti look like Potter Xavi dey make Ancelotti look like Potter https://t.co/EHPyIEz0yD

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Xavi has decided to beat Ancelotti home, away and even far far away Xavi has decided to beat Ancelotti home, away and even far far away https://t.co/ZpSCYxpwiK

TWO TERTY @Aboa_Banku1 Xavi has beaten Ancelotti everywhere this season Xavi has beaten Ancelotti everywhere this season 😂 https://t.co/yxorHMjS5V

Marvin @_MarvinOnyango Xavi has Ancelotti's number,he's gonna clap him in the Copa Del Rey second leg too Xavi has Ancelotti's number,he's gonna clap him in the Copa Del Rey second leg too

Morale🇬🇧🇬🇭👻 @MoraleRMFC Nah bro , Xavi has Ancelotti’s nudes cus what’s this 🤦🏽‍♂️ Nah bro , Xavi has Ancelotti’s nudes cus what’s this 🤦🏽‍♂️

5🌟 @Don_Zizou5 Ancelotti got bitched by xavi for the 4th time this season Ancelotti got bitched by xavi for the 4th time this season

Foureyes Pendleton @Tbahd2 The way Xavi has outclassed Ancelotti almost every-time you would think it’s Xavi that has the years of experience The way Xavi has outclassed Ancelotti almost every-time you would think it’s Xavi that has the years of experience

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc KESSSIEEEEEE THAT'S THE LEAGUE DONE KESSSIEEEEEE THAT'S THE LEAGUE DONE

EiF @EiFSoccer That’s the title clincher for Barcelona.



HUGE goal from Kessie. What an important time to score. That’s the title clincher for Barcelona.HUGE goal from Kessie. What an important time to score.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 Barcelona.



KESSIE GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD IN THE 92ND MINUTE AGAINST REAL MADRID!!! 2-1 Barcelona.KESSIE GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD IN THE 92ND MINUTE AGAINST REAL MADRID!!! https://t.co/EdniA7ZCfL

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ FRANCK KESSIE DELIVERS THE WIN IN EL CLASICO



A GOAL THAT COULD CLINCH THE TITLE!!!! FRANCK KESSIE DELIVERS THE WIN IN EL CLASICOA GOAL THAT COULD CLINCH THE TITLE!!!!

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ OUTRAGEOUS from Lewandowski, the pausa from Balde and the finish from Kessie. A proper dagger.



Wow. OUTRAGEOUS from Lewandowski, the pausa from Balde and the finish from Kessie. A proper dagger. Wow.

Lατιf @iLatif_ “Araujo will pocket Vinicuis”monitwaasidi come and talk. He make Araujo score own goal atear “Araujo will pocket Vinicuis”monitwaasidi come and talk. He make Araujo score own goal atear😂😂

Trey @UTDTrey I hear Araujo owns Rashford and Vinicius a lot just for Rashford to score against him and for him to bag an own goal against Vinicius lmao I hear Araujo owns Rashford and Vinicius a lot just for Rashford to score against him and for him to bag an own goal against Vinicius lmao

Ghana Yesu @GhanaYesu_



Vini is every defender nightmare! Vinicius assisted Araujo to score own goal.Vini is every defender nightmare! Vinicius assisted Araujo to score own goal. Vini is every defender nightmare! 😂 https://t.co/9Qzyx6S5E3

maja 🫂 @frenkiedejonk maja 🫂 @frenkiedejonk araujo not slaying when i already had a bad feeling about el classico… WHAT ARE THESE SHOES araujo not slaying when i already had a bad feeling about el classico… WHAT ARE THESE SHOES https://t.co/AGzVgdFPIg araujo own goal the damn outfit was a curse twitter.com/frenkiedejonk/… araujo own goal the damn outfit was a curse twitter.com/frenkiedejonk/…

Knight Walker 👨🏻‍💻 𓃵 @sobal_official

Vinicius own that mf Vinicius started just a leg over and Araujo with the own goalVinicius own that mf Vinicius started just a leg over and Araujo with the own goal😂😂😂Vinicius own that mf

𓆚 @deftonesIuvr araujo own goal makes me happier than a vini goal wallahi araujo own goal makes me happier than a vini goal wallahi

Janty @CFC_Janty



Vinicius just gave him an own goal “Araujo is going to own Vinicius “Vinicius just gave him an own goal “Araujo is going to own Vinicius “Vinicius just gave him an own goal 😂 https://t.co/8AxvXx5NhM

LEVI 🧊 @AKMLEVI47 Vinicius gave araujo his first goal in el Classico , what a guy Vinicius gave araujo his first goal in el Classico , what a guy ❤️ https://t.co/kbqmz3cpBv

t @brojaAL one araujo own goal and they're calling him a madrista GET ME OUT OF HEREEEE one araujo own goal and they're calling him a madrista GET ME OUT OF HEREEEE 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/zkv6gFppGn

Ronci @ElRonceroDelFCB REVIVIÓ EL FÚTBOL REVIVIÓ SERGI ROBERTO SONRÍE LA REDONDA REVIVIÓ EL FÚTBOL REVIVIÓ SERGI ROBERTO SONRÍE LA REDONDA https://t.co/V0DxnTdFyx

Edmund 💉#WFAGP @EdmundOris You’re doubting Sergi Roberto in a big game? You’re doubting Sergi Roberto in a big game? https://t.co/KOo2k7DfYv

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ No better love story than Sergi Roberto and El Clasicos. No better love story than Sergi Roberto and El Clasicos.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Sergi Roberto has scored 4 goals in 17 games this season. That amount equals to his previous four seasons in La Liga combined (4 goals, 83 games). Sergi Roberto has scored 4 goals in 17 games this season. That amount equals to his previous four seasons in La Liga combined (4 goals, 83 games). https://t.co/GM7Y3VGDHg

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Señor Sergi Roberto.... I wasn't familiar with your game. I'm sorry. Señor Sergi Roberto.... I wasn't familiar with your game. I'm sorry.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca There is just something special about Sergi Roberto and El Clasicos. There is just something special about Sergi Roberto and El Clasicos. ✨ https://t.co/0vp4WFSF5Z

Manu. @GxlDePaulinho Sergi Roberto haciendo absolutamente nada 90 minutos para meter el gol más importante de su vida y renovar 5 años más Sergi Roberto haciendo absolutamente nada 90 minutos para meter el gol más importante de su vida y renovar 5 años más https://t.co/7lHnxLloKT

Kaizer ♨️ @KaizerRMA El Clasico Sergi Roberto.



New ones aren't familiar with his game El Clasico Sergi Roberto.New ones aren't familiar with his game

Pol Ballús @polballus Goal aside, Sergi Roberto adds more value in-ball than Kessie for this team. Goal aside, Sergi Roberto adds more value in-ball than Kessie for this team.

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne If Sergi Roberto score you de33

You should delete your club oo

Team fon sei



We score ourselves for you sef you still can’t win If Sergi Roberto score you de33 You should delete your club ooTeam fon seiWe score ourselves for you sef you still can’t win

Raph whooo @don_Raphina Sergi Roberto when it is El Classico Sergi Roberto when it is El Classico https://t.co/KbauFOaRD3

Junior ☻ @JuniorRMCF Ancelotti: "We will play offensive Football tomorrow"



I wonder what Haramball is for him Ancelotti: "We will play offensive Football tomorrow"I wonder what Haramball is for him 🚨🚨🚨 Ancelotti: "We will play offensive Football tomorrow"I wonder what Haramball is for him https://t.co/asYa87hJnT

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Xavi really has Ancelotti’s number and it doesn’t make sense to me. Carlo a seasoned coach letting Xavi tactically beat him every time is funny. Xavi really has Ancelotti’s number and it doesn’t make sense to me. Carlo a seasoned coach letting Xavi tactically beat him every time is funny.

Pep Guardiola was spotted during Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted at Camp Nou during the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid clash.

The Cityzens have already played their final game before the international break as they thumped Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final. They will return to action on April 1 against Liverpool in a Premier League home clash.

Guardiola had a tense rivalry with Los Blancos during his time at the Catalan club. His duels with Jose Mourinho were some of the fiercest games in the El Clasico's history. The City boss, though, recently made a stunning claim about Los Blancos, saying (via the Real Champs):

“We are going to lose competitions. Of course. Except Real Madrid win all the time the Champions League. The rest of the teams, you don’t do it.”

City are in the quarter-finals of the competition this season and will play Bayern Munich.

