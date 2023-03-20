“That’s the league done,” “3/3 wins against Vardrid” - Twitter explodes as Barcelona score stoppage-time winner to beat Real Madrid 2-1

Barcelona scored an injury-time goal to secure a 2-1 win against Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday, 19 March. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the action unfold.
Los Blancos drew first blood at Camp Nou. Vinicius Junior's deflected cross ended up in the back of the Catalan club's net in the ninth minute. The goal was declared an own goal against Ronald Araujo.
Sergi Roberto equalized for the Blaugrana at the stroke of half-time. Xavi's side continually piled up pressure on the Madrid goal. Roberto found himself in a bit of space inside the area and found the back of the net with an expertly taken finish.
Barca saw more of the ball during the game and were also the team creating more chances. Carlo Ancelotti tried to restore his team's advantage and sent on attackers like Rodrygo and Marco Asensio from the bench.
However, it was Franck Kessie who scored the winner in injury time (90+2'). He found the back of the net from an Alejandro Balde cross to virtually secure the La Liga title for the Blaugrana. Xavi's side now have a 12-point lead over Los Blancos. They have 68 points from 26 matches.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the riveting clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou:
Pep Guardiola was spotted during Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted at Camp Nou during the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid clash.
The Cityzens have already played their final game before the international break as they thumped Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final. They will return to action on April 1 against Liverpool in a Premier League home clash.
Guardiola had a tense rivalry with Los Blancos during his time at the Catalan club. His duels with Jose Mourinho were some of the fiercest games in the El Clasico's history. The City boss, though, recently made a stunning claim about Los Blancos, saying (via the Real Champs):
“We are going to lose competitions. Of course. Except Real Madrid win all the time the Champions League. The rest of the teams, you don’t do it.”
City are in the quarter-finals of the competition this season and will play Bayern Munich.