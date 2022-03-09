"That’s like Kevin De Bruyne" - Rio Ferdinand makes major claim about Liverpool star

Rio Ferdinand recently compared Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne. Appearing on BT Sport, Ferdinand hailed Arnold's ability to create chances and deliver exceptional crosses.

The former Manchester United captain feels TAA's output ability can only be matched by De Bruyne right now.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a phenomenal season so far. The young right-back has provided 17 assists for his team this season from all competitions and is currently the leading assist provider in the PL with 11 assists.

Arnold once again proved why he is so important to the Reds' Premier League title chase when the England international faced West Ham United. During the match, Arnold whipped in a stellar cross to Sadio Mane who scored the winner in the Reds' 1-0 victory over the Hammers.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



16 assists and counting this season for Trent Alexander-Arnold!



🖥



#UCL "This is like Kevin De Bruyne territory."16 assists and counting this season for Trent Alexander-Arnold! @rioferdy5 highlights the Liverpool starlet's unrecognisable numbers for a full-back and the inside position he takes up on the pitch "This is like Kevin De Bruyne territory." 16 assists and counting this season for Trent Alexander-Arnold! 🅰️📮 🖥 @rioferdy5 highlights the Liverpool starlet's unrecognisable numbers for a full-back and the inside position he takes up on the pitch 🙌#UCL https://t.co/I7WDXuiFyY

Speaking prior to Liverpool's Champions League clash against Inter, Rio Ferdinand analyzed Arnold's game and how he ends up providing assists for his team.

The Manchester United legend pointed out that Arnold finds himself in such good positions mostly as a number 8 just before creating chances.

He also added that Arnold's incredible delivery skills are one of the reasons why he constantly creates chances.

“Look where he is there [centrally] – that’s where he’s starting. That’s like Kevin De Bruyne territory in that position, almost like a false 10, 8 position. You don’t get assists just from being in the right positions, you’ve got to be able to execute and that’s what he has above most. He’s a phenomenal footballer.” (H/T Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool advances to the quaterfinals of the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool faced Inter Milan in the 2nd leg of the round of 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League at Anfield. The Reds had a healthy two-goal lead over Inter from the first leg, which was played at the San Siro Stadium. For Inter Milan, it was an uphill task to defeat the Reds at their home stadium.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL REPORT: Liverpool hold on against ten-man Inter to reach quarter-finals for the fourth time in five seasons... REPORT: Liverpool hold on against ten-man Inter to reach quarter-finals for the fourth time in five seasons...#UCL

However, the Italians put up a strong fight in the second leg. They scored the only goal at Anfield via Lautaro Martinez in the 61st minute. However, they failed to add a second which would have leveled the tie.

Despite losing at Anfield, Liverpool's two-goal advantage over the Nerazzurri was enough to see them reach the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy