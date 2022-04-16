"That's where they should look" - Kleberson explains how Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could solve a major issue in the squad

Former Premier League midfielder Kleberson believes Arsenal should look to their academy and promote a striker to solve their goal-scoring issues.

The Gunners let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January and did not sign a replacement for the Gabon international.

They have subsequently struggled for goals as the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have flattered to deceive in front of goal.

While Lacazette has scored just once in the Premier League since Aubameyang's departure, Nketiah is yet to open his goal-scoring account in the league.

The absence of an out-and-out goal-scoring striker has impacted the Gunners' top four hopes this season.

Kleberson believes that the way Mikel Arteta's side play, it would be wise for them to promote someone from their own academy.

He said:

"The way Arsenal play, they really like young players, and I don't see too many strikers that can come in and help them. Arsenal should look to their academy to find their next striker. They have a great philosophy of bringing youngsters through to the first team and that's where they should look.

"They won't be competing for titles next season but their goal will be in two or three years. It's really hard to find good young players who can come into Arsenal and perform really well. It would be easier to bring through and prepare a player from the academy than go out and buy someone to replace Alexandre Lacazette."

Arsenal have a big summer transfer window ahead

Both Lacazette and Nketiah will be out of contract in the summer. While it's important for the north London side to promote someone from their academy, the Gunners need to spend big on a proven goal-scorer.

Folarin Balogun, a Gunners' academy graduate, was prolific in the the reserve league, but he is not quite ready for regular Premier League football.

He has done alright on loan in the Championship, mustering three goals and two assists for Middlesbrough.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_ Against Brighton, Lacazette made eight passes, had 22 touches and didn’t manage a single shot. Arteta’s decision to rely on him as #Arsenal ’s main striker could cost us top four, but Laca’s lack of effort in recent weeks has been disgraceful. He won’t be missed today. #AFC Against Brighton, Lacazette made eight passes, had 22 touches and didn’t manage a single shot. Arteta’s decision to rely on him as #Arsenal’s main striker could cost us top four, but Laca’s lack of effort in recent weeks has been disgraceful. He won’t be missed today. #AFC https://t.co/KClSifHGHD

If Arteta's side miss out on Champions League football this season, attracting a world-class striker will be difficult.

The Gunners will have to tread carefully in the summer transfer window as they cannot have another signing who disappoints in front of goal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar