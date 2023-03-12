"That’s why we lost" - Liverpool manager highlights key reason for Bournemouth loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has blamed the Bournemouth defeat on their failure to execute their plans perfectly on the pitch. The Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Premier League against Bournemouth just a week after dismantling Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool were expected to build on their emphatic win but failed to find the same momentum against Bournemouth. Philip Billing scored the game's only goal in the 28th minute as Jurgen Klopp's men failed to hit back.

After the game, the German tactician was asked about the shocking defeat and why his players failed to get the desired result. Klopp stated that the team failed to execute their plans.

He told talkSPORT:

“It’s football, that’s it. That’s probably the best explanation. These things happen and you cannot compare games, really. To keep momentum you have to do the basics right."

He added:

“We said last week that the result was interesting for us and the performance was interesting but we had to build on the performance and we didn’t build on the performance. We played completely different, which was not the plan obviously and that’s why we lost.”

Liverpool fall behind in top-four race after Bournemouth defeat

The defeat against Bournemouth left Liverpool with 42 points after 26 Premier League matches, six points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played an extra game.

They will need to pick up form soon and return to winning ways to enter the final stretch of games with a realistic chance of finishing in the Champions League spots.

Klopp was asked about their top-four chances after the Bournemouth defeat and said:

“For sure [it affects our chances], it’s not the moment to talk about that. If we don’t win, we depend on the results of others teams and that’s a bad situation in football. We have to win football games and see where we end up.”

Liverpool will face Manchester City in their next Premier League match on April 1 but before that they have their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 second leg against Real Madrid to tackle.

