"That's why he's loved by everybody here" - Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal summer signing's impact at the club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed Kai Havertz's impact at the club since joining from Chelsea for £65 million last summer.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford, Arteta praised Havertz's strong character despite facing criticism.

"It shows his character as well and how he has dealt with all those question marks.

"The attitude he showed all the time when things were not that good in certain phases of the game, but he continued to work hard and that's why he's loved by everybody here."

Arteta then spoke about Kai Havertz's performances on the pitch for Arsenal, acknowledging the German's various contributions to the team.

"And then we can see his quality and intelligence on the pitch and the contribution he's having to the team, so we’re very happy with him."

Kai Havertz has been in great form for Arsenal in recent times. He has bagged three goals and two assists in his last three Premier League games for the club.

Overall, the German attacker has made 37 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Arteta's men will face Brentford in their next league game, before playing their Champions League round of 16 tie against FC Porto. Being a goal down, the Spaniard will hope Havertz shows his UCL pedigree with a goal or two.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores incredible landmark goal

Kai Havertz's goal to make it 4-0 in the Gunners' 6-0 win over Sheffield United marked an incredible feat. It was the 150,000th goal in English football history, making it a very special occasion.

The nature of this record is such that nobody can take it away from Havertz, who now has his name permanently etched in English football history.

The German has played 176 games for Chelsea and the Gunners since moving to England. In that time, he has scored 40 goals and bagged 18 assists. He is a Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup winner with the Blues.