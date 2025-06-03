"That's what made him the best" - Ex-Barcelona star shares anecdote that showcases Lionel Messi's elite mentality

Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra has shared an anecdote about Lionel Messi, which highlights the mentality of the Argentine great. The Spanish centre-back played alongside the South American maestro for La Blaugrana from 2012 to 2016.
During a recent interview, the Real Betis defender stated that Messi was often hard on himself for missing opportunities but had the resilience to come back and perform brilliantly. He said (via Tribuna):
"I've seen him in a locker room, cursing himself and pulling his shirt off for missing a penalty. He'd come on in the second half and be the best, he took over the pitch. That's what made him the best."
Lionel Messi and Marc Bartra shared the pitch for La Blaugrana in 74 games, averaging 2.45 points per game and combining for seven goals. Like Messi, Bartra came up through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. However, he left the club for Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018.
Lionel Messi's Barcelona legacy
Lionel Messi is the greatest player to have put on the Barcelona jersey. The Argentine great won everything he could with the Catalan club and received the Ballon d'Or six times during his stay in Catalonia; more than any other player in history has managed in their entire career.
Messi came through the Catalan giants' famed La Masia youth ranks and went on to represent the club 778 times. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists, making him the highest goalscorer and most creative player in the club’s history.
The Argentine great helped the club achieve unprecedented success, guiding them to 10 LaLigas, seven Copas del Rey, eight Supercopas de Espana, four UEFA Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups.
The legendary forward left Catalonia in 2021 after La Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to their well-documented financial issues. After a couple of years in France with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi now plays for Inter Miami in the MLS.