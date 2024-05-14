“That’s why we made the changes” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why he made quadruple substitution that went wrong in Aston Villa draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up about his quadruple substitution in their 3-3 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday, May 13. The Reds were leading 3-1 at the time but ended up being held to a draw instead.

The Merseysiders had the perfect start to the game after Emiliano Martinez made a huge error to score an own goal in the second minute. Aston Villa equalised in the 12th minute through Youri Tielemans before Cody Gakpo made it 2-1 for Liverpool. Jarell Quansah made it 3-1 in the 48th minute.

Klopp then made a quadruple substitution in the 75th minute. Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, and Dominik Szoboszlai came on for Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, and Wataru Endo respectively. It arguably cost them as John Duran scored for Aston Villa in the 85th minute before equalising three minutes later.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp explained why he made the four substitutions, saying (via Anfield Watch):

"Before we changed [four players], we gave them too many chances in that moment. We weren't compact enough anymore, it was very intense for the boys. They created too much, we couldn't defend the midfield, we were too often in our box - that's why we made the changes.

"Then we make a mistake [Alexis Mac Allister's poor touch]. 3-2, that's how it is. You should not pass the ball there but you have to show in different ways. Could we keep it? Yes, of course, but it happens."

Liverpool are already out of the Premier League title race but are set to finish third as they sit 11 points above Aston Villa.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah on his goal against Aston Villa

With Liverpool leading 2-1, Jarell Quansah rose the highest from a Harvey Elliott free-kick and headed the ball past Emi Martinez into the goal. It was only his second senior goal for the Reds and the first-ever in the Premier League.

After the game, the 21-year-old spoke about the goal, saying:

"I just saw Virg [van Dijk] block the man to obviously keep me onside and it was just about getting good contact on it. I didn't really see it, to be honest, I was probably twisted the other way. But when I saw it go in, I was buzzing.

"I probably can't reflect on that too much because I'm just gutted we conceded three and it's definitely something to work on."

Quansah has been one of the academy graduates who have done well for Liverpool this season amidst their injury issues. He has made 32 senior appearances across competitions and also registered two goals and three assists.

The Reds, meanwhile, will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in their final game of the season on Sunday, May 19. It will also be Jurgen Klopp's final game in charge of the club, with Arne Slot reportedly set to take over.