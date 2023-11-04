“That’s what makes the goal” - Bruno Fernandes reacts after scoring incredible late winner for Manchester United against Fulham

Manchester United captaain Bruno Fernandes is all praise for his teammates for creating his winner in the Premier League at Fulham on Saturday (November 4).

Erik ten Hag's side - coming off successive 3-0 home defeats across competitions in a week - almost got off to a perfect start at Craven Cottage. However, Scott McTominay's seventh-minute winner was chalked off by VAR for offside due to interference from Harry Maguire.

A goallless draw was on the cards when Fernandes converted substitute Facundo Pellistri's pass and produced a low finish past Fulham custodian Bernd Leno. The United captain said as per Centredevils, hailing his team's collective effort:

“It's about the team what everyone does on the pitch. Everyone has to sacrifice, run, work harder. Even on the goal, you could see everyone working hard to get the ball, and that's what makes the goal.”

"Everyone knows that the situation is not easy after losing the last two matches. Today was a different match. We had to give something different, and we did it. We took the three points, and that's the most important thing."

Expand Tweet

Despite the win, United remain in eighth place in the standings, with 18 points from 11 games.

"We wanted to get a reaction, and we saw a reaction" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was relieved to see his team return to winning ways after two heavy defeats in the space of a week. His team left it late but returned to Old Trafford with a win.

Having lost eight times in their opening 15 games across competitions before their trip to Craven Cottage, United's season was in danger of uravelling and rapidly going south.

However, Ten Hag told BBC after the win at Fulham that he liked the reaction from his players at Fulham:

"Two big defeats and then of course everyone is very unhappy. That is definitely not the standards we wanted to achieve. We wanted to improve and get a reaction, and I think we saw a reaction. A good result, and we are happy with it.

The spirit of the team, they fought for every yard, shoulder to shoulder. We have to show it every game. We have seen an improve today and we have to continue this. ... There is the demand to do it in every game."

Next up for the Red Devils is a UEFA Champions League trip to Copenhagen on Wednesday (November 8).