"That's where he makes mistakes; unbelievable" - Ruud Gullit suggests Brazil superstar shouldn't be first choice at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit has indicated that Ederson should be ahead of Alisson Becker in the pecking order for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gullit attributed this to Allison's tendency to switch off with the ball at his feet.

Alisson has been lauded for his all-round displays in goal for Liverpool over the last few years. In addition to his shot-stopping, he has also worked as a sweeper with the ability to play both short and long passes.

However, the former AS Roma goalkeeper has had issues with the ball at his feet since his first season at Anfield. He most notably gifted the ball away on two occasions to let Manchester City score twice during a 4-1 defeat at home in the 2020-21 season.

In the first half of the 2022-23 club season, Alisson had zero errors leading to a shot or a goal for Liverpool in the Premier League or UEFA Champions League. The stat holds true for his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign so far as well.

However, Gullit believes the Brazil No. 1 has a lapse in concentration within him and told beIN Sports (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"What I have with Alisson is that there is always a moment that he turns off, especially with the ball at his feet.

That's where he makes mistakes. Unbelievable. There is one moment like that. He always has that. What is this? He has that."

The former Chelsea star noted that he prefers Manchester City's Ederson, saying:

"I like the other one (Ederson). Yes, I like him more. He is so good with his feet. I have a better feeling when he is behind than without."

Ederson has played just once for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a 1-0 loss to Cameroon. He also enjoyed a stellar club campaign prior to the World Cup, with only one of his errors leading to a shot in 18 matches across the Premier League and Champions League. The City custodian managed 10 cleansheets in those games, while Alisson recorded only seven in 20 matches.

Alisson Becker likely to start for Brazil in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Croatia

Given that he has started three of their four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Alisson Becker is expected to be in the XI for Brazil's next game as well. The Selecao will take on Croatia in the quarterfinals of the competition on Friday, December 9.

Alisson notably started the last fixture between the two nations, an international friendly in June 2018. He kept a cleansheet as the South American giants won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Neymar Jr. and Roberto Firmino.

