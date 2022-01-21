“That’s a man you build a club around” – Frank McAvennie feels Premier League manager could replace Rangnick at Manchester United ‘quite soon’

The top-four race in the Premier League is heating up and there is no guarantee that Manchester United will be able to make the cut. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league table, having accumulated 35 points from 21 games. The spot is occupied by West Ham United while north London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both ahead of United.

The Lily Whites are placed fifth with two games in hand. The Gunners have a one-game advantage over Manchester United and are sixth in the table. Since new interim manager Ralf Rangnick arrived in November, the Red Devils have put in a string of average performances.

United hierarchy will soon start shortlisting permanent names to take over the club. Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has given his take on the matter while speaking to Football Insider.

He believes that a more commanding figure should take charge of proceedings at Old Trafford. According to McAvennie, Manchester United do not need to search around, their right match is currently present in the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“They needed to get Conte when they had the chance, that’s a man you build a club around. That’s exactly what he’s not getting at Tottenham so it wouldn’t surprise me if he left and joined them, quite soon as well.”

The Scottish striker suggested the Red Devils could have beaten their Premier League rivals Tottenham into signing Antonio Conte.

McAvennie even went on to claim that the Italian was capable of having a similar impact at Old Trafford to the one that Sir Alex Ferguson had. He believes that just like the legendary manager, Conte's appointment would have eventually turned out well.

While speaking to Correspondent Ben Wild he said:

“What Man United need is someone like Fergie, they need someone who can manage everything at the club from the squad to transfers to everything else. It needs to be one man. It didn’t work for Fergie at first, he nearly got sacked right before it started to click. Then look what happened. The discipline was there all the way through the club."

The former West Ham striker suggested Manchester United players wouldn't have withstood the pressure under Ferguson.

“Can you imagine these players under Fergie? Other than Ronaldo they would all crumble."

Manchester United's performances in the Premier League since Ragnick's arrival have raised concerns

It is not difficult to see why McAvennie believes that Antonio Conte would have been the right man to manage the Red Devils. He is unbeaten in the Premier League in nine games since joining Spurs in November.

Since Rangnick took over at United, multiple players at the club have looked like they lack clarity on roles.

In his 4-2-2-2 formation, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and even Mason Greenwood have all struggled to make a strong impact.

Meanwhile, Spurs have a really good chance of making the top-four in the Premier League if they can continue their good form until the end of the season.

Rangnick will continue at Manchester United in an advisory role for two years after his interim spell comes to an end. It will be interesting to see if he brings Conte to Old Trafford. The only way the Italian continues at Tottenham is if he's backed completely in the transfer market and with other decisions.

