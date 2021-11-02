"That's where Manchester United are as a football club" - Former Chelsea star Craig Burley slams Red Devils for having more interest in 'public persona' and 'commercial viability' than in results

Manchester United have been branded a commercial entity over a football club by former Chelsea player Craig Burley. Speaking on ESPN's Monday night show, Burley questioned Manchester United's motives.

While discussing the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a few intriguing points were thrown up for debate. One was whether the Manchester United hierarchy were happy with the Norwegian because of his obedience towards the board.

Unlike the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Solskjaer seems perfectly happy defending the board at all costs. Burley agreed with that point and went on to say what he thinks about United's management at the moment.

"Well, I think it tells you where they are as a football club. They are more interested in their public persona and their commercial viability than what matters - and that is challenging on the field."

He did not spare boardroom members who have been lax, to say the least, about dropping standards at Manchester United. According to Burley, these board members have been more focused on marketing and milking the brand rather than prolonging the Red Devils' success.

Manchester United

▪️ Insight into our tactics

▪️ What to expect in Atalanta



🗞 Catch up with all of the above and more with our round-up 👇



#MUFC | #UCL

Burley said:

"I think that speaks volumes about who they are at the boardroom level. For them, it is more about perception than the results on the pitch. Unfortunately, sports will always come back to results and bite them on the backside eventually."

Manchester United appears to have missed out on Antonio Conte

After their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, there was talk of Manchester United looking at options to replace Solskjaer. Antonio Conte was the first name on the list but talks have since stalled.

Manchester United appear to have given Solskjaer yet another chance. Despite failing to win any silverware in three years and spending close to £400 million, the Norwegian looks set to continue at the helm for a while longer. Conte, meanwhile, is closing in on an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Antonio Conte is currently in London with his camp, ready to meet with Fabio Paratici. Tottenham are preparing contracts and paperworks to appoint Antonio Conte as new manager. Agreement set to be signed until June 2023 once all details will be fixed. ⚪️🤝 #THFC Antonio Conte is currently in London with his camp, ready to meet with Fabio Paratici. Tottenham are preparing contracts and paperworks to appoint Antonio Conte as new manager. Agreement set to be signed until June 2023 once all details will be fixed. ⚪️🤝 #THFCAntonio Conte is currently in London with his camp, ready to meet with Fabio Paratici. https://t.co/wKFddvI99K

Much has also been made of the "Manchester United DNA" that the manager and the club keep talking about. For all his talk off the pitch, Solskjaer's drilling of the United team makes them look like a glorified championship team on it. This was more than evident in the 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

Ironically, the "Manchester United DNA" was always about being able to win matches rather than play scintillating football. It seems for now that Solskjaer and his superiors are engaged in a rather silly act to fool the Red Devils' loyalists.

However, as Burley said, without results, it will end up haunting the management as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra