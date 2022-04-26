“That’s not what Manchester United need from you, my friend” – Ian Wright hits out at Manchester United man for what he did against Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes for a couple of horror challenges in recent games.

The Premier League Hall of Famer declared Fernandes was 'lucky not to get sent off' after picking up bookings in United's previous two games against Liverpool and the Gunners.

Many pundits and fans believe the 27-year-old should have been dismissed on both occasions. The Portuguese was guilty of a high, late lunge on Trent Alexander-Arnold and a stamp on Arsenal's Nuno Tavares.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Dermot Gallagher says the referee and VAR made a mistake and should have sent Bruno Fernandes OFF against Arsenal. Dermot Gallagher says the referee and VAR made a mistake and should have sent Bruno Fernandes OFF against Arsenal. ❌ https://t.co/9CEXPjP0SE

The Portuguese attacking midfielder's wreckless pair of challenges appear to have been born out of huge frustration. He has not scored or assisted for over two months, which has coincided with Manchester United's dismal end to the season.

Wright has been unimpressed with Fernandes and claims he isn't what the Red Devils currently need. Speaking on The Ringer podcast, the former England forward said, as per The Mirror:

"That's not what Manchester United need from you, my friend. Manchester United need a lot more than you going around trying to top people. He was lucky not to get sent off. But this is what it's come to."

. @Z6Pcvxkedd Serious conversation needed on Bruno Fernandes Serious conversation needed on Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/La9QUAJ1LQ

Fernandes' missed penalty against Arsenal sums up Manchester United's problems

Ralf Ragnick's side look all but certain to miss out on Champions League qualification following a run of just two wins in their last eight Premier League encounters.

Their latest setback came at the Emirates Stadium. However, it could have all been so different if Fernandes had scored a penalty with the score at 2-1 in favor of the Gunners.

He sent his spot-kick wide, and the hosts went on to score again to complete the win and move six points clear of United, having played a game less.

Fernandes, who signed a contract extension at the start of April, was a revelation at the start of his Old Trafford career following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January of 2020.

Since the arrival of Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes hasn't been anywhere near as productive. He has scored just nine goals and created 14 assists in 41 appearances this term.

With United players repeatedly being accused of not putting in maximum effort for the club this season, the midfielder may be trying to prove that he is competing for the badge. However, if he continues to commit dangerous challenges, it will only be a matter of time before he sees red.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than anyone else in the Premier League this season. Yes he's been rubbish for weeks but there's definitely a player worth sticking with there Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than anyone else in the Premier League this season. Yes he's been rubbish for weeks but there's definitely a player worth sticking with there

