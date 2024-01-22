“That’s a massive advantage to Liverpool” - Paul Merson feels Arsenal duo will not be able to match Reds star’s goal tally between them

English pundit Paul Merson believes Arsenal's striking duo of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus combined won't score as many goals as Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah this season.

Jesus and Nketiah are the two main striking options at Mikel Arteta's disposal. The Brazilian striker has scored once in his last six matches, with three goals in 16 league appearances this season. Nketiah has scored five league goals in 20 appearances this season.

Liverpool's Salah, on the other hand, has found the back of the net 14 times in 20 league appearances this term and is the Premier League's highest scorer alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Merson feels Salah's presence is a 'massive advantage' for the Reds in the title race. He said (via The Boot Room):

“I think Arsenal are still in the title race. They had a big result the other day and they’re still there and thereabouts, so you have to put them in the equation.”

Merson added:

“But Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah won’t score as many goals between them as Salah – and he is on the right wing. That’s a massive advantage for Liverpool, who will be in the race for a long time if they keep playing as they are.”

The Reds are currently leading the Premier League table with 48 points from 21 matches. The Gunners, meanwhile, are third with 43 points from as many games.

In the closely contested title race, Salah could turn out to be the crucial difference maker. A prolific goalscorer like the Egyptian possesses the ability to score consistently week in and week out. Arteta's side currently don't have such an attacker in their ranks.

Rio Ferdinand thinks Manchester City will win the league over Arsenal and Liverpool

Apart from Arsenal and Liverpool, defending champions Manchester City are also in the Premier League title race this season. Pep Guardiola's are second in the league table with 43 points from 20 matches.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the Cityzens still have the edge over the other two teams and backed the Sky Blues to win the league for the fifth time in the last six years. About City's chances of winning the league this season, Ferdinand said on The Obi One podcast (via The Boot Room):

"Yeah, comfortable."

Despite the Gunners and the Reds' challenge, neither team possesses the squad depth that Manchester City have. Their talent pool gives Guardiola's side an edge to retain their status as the English champions.