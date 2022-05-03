“That’s a message to Erik ten Hag” – Jamie Carragher reacts to what Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told cameras after Manchester United’s win over Brentford

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reacted to the words Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told the cameras during Manchester United's 3-0 victory over Brentford on April 2.

The Red Devils romped to victory thanks to a Bruno Fernandes first-half volley, Ronaldo's second-half penalty and a Raphael Varane deflected effort.

There has been much speculation over Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, with the legendary forward continuing to impress despite his side's woes. In a season where Manchester United have exited all cup competitions and look likely to miss out on a top-four finish, the Portuguese star is still flourishing. His goal against Brentford brings his tally for the season to 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Following the match, United undertook a lap of honor as is customary following each final home game of the Premier League season. Their star man supposedly took it upon himself to tell Sky Sports cameras that he wasn't finished.

Carragher has reacted to the legendary forward's actions by saying they were directed towards incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Carragher told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"That's a message to Erik ten Hag."

The two players who seem to have bid a final farewell during the 3-0 win at Old Trafford were Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

Their contracts expire at the end of the season and it seems they were given one last hurrah at Old Trafford on Monday.

Hence, midfield reinforcements will be required but Manchester United legend Roy Keane is adamant that the goalscoring burden put on Ronaldo needs to be dealt with.

The Portugal captain has scored 24 goals this season, which is the highest for any player over the age of 37 for the past 30 years.

Keane reacted to the striker's performance against Brentford, saying:

"When you’re hanging your hat on a 37-year-old, that’s not good. As brilliant as Ronaldo is, United are too dependent on strikers."

Manchester United need a strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cavani is set to leave this summer

Edinson Cavani looks to have played his last game at Old Trafford against Brentford on Monday night.

The Uruguayan's contract expires this summer and it seems nailed on that he will be part of a huge number of anticipated United departures.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has highlighted on a number of occasions the club's need to sign a new striker.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Rangnick on @ManUtd striker hunt. "Need at least 2 to give team more quality. Modern strikers. Liverpool + Man City have 5 or 6. Is Grealish a winger or striker? They are all strikers. We don’t have many. Mason Greenwood would have been but after West Ham he wasn't part of squad" Rangnick on @ManUtd striker hunt. "Need at least 2 to give team more quality. Modern strikers. Liverpool + Man City have 5 or 6. Is Grealish a winger or striker? They are all strikers. We don’t have many. Mason Greenwood would have been but after West Ham he wasn't part of squad"

According to the Express, Cavani's Uruguayan compatriot Darwin Nunez is the man they want to play alongside Ronaldo in United's new-look strikeforce under Erik ten Hag.

A £67 million bid has reportedly been submitted by the Red Devils for the talismanic forward, who has 26 goals in 27 Primeira Liga appearances this season.

