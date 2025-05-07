“That's too much right now” - Ex-Chelsea star gives honest opinion on Lamine Yamal’s comparison to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has dismissed comparisons of Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes it is too early in the 17-year-old's career for such talk, and the Barcelona star needs to show longevity and improve slowly.
Speaking to Racing Tipster, Malouda stated that Yamal has his own personality, which can often be overlooked during such comparisons. He said (via GOAL):
"That's too much right now, and that's also in a kind of way erasing his own personality. He's probably inspired by a mix of both, but you can see has his own touch. He has his own personality. Of course he's still young, but so experienced. I'm not sure that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did what he did at his age. Now it's more about longevity and how he not only maintains this level but improves."
"We will be able to compare the three players if he sets goals to achieve and is able to maximise his talent. He should not be just happy with what he's doing because now it feels like he's comfortable. If he sets himself a high standard that matches his talent, I think he can be compared to those two, who are in a league of their own. But there's a lot of years and games ahead of him to confirm he can meet his potential."
As a left-footed right-winger coming through Barcelona's academy, Lamine Yamal has some obvious parallels with a young Lionel Messi. He has also been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo due to his devastating effectiveness as a teenager.
Lamine Yamal not comparing himself to Cristiano Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi
Lamine Yamal has stated that he is not comparing himself to Lionel Messi. He is trying to remain focused remains on his own game and comparisons are not on his mind. He said in April (via the BBC):
"I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone - and much less with Messi. I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less - I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."
Lamine Yamal was looking to help Barcelona reach the UEFA Champions League final, but the Catalan side lost in the semifinal to Inter Milan. The Spaniard could not score in the match despite his best efforts, as Yann Sommer made stunning saves to deny the youngster a goal in the second leg at San Siro.