“That’s what we need to do” - Leandro Trossard tells teammates what Arsenal must do next season to win silverware

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard believes that the team can win silverware if they continue to push themselves on the pitch. The Gunners are all set to finish trophyless this season after ending second behind Liverpool in the Premier League.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by the Independent, Trossard insisted that the north London side want to win everything next campaign.

“I think you can speak as much as you want about this campaign, but it’s over now. So from next season we start fresh and for everyone it’s a new opportunity," said Trossard.

He continued:

“It’s the same for us, and hopefully with everything we’ve had to go through this season, injury-wise and a couple of other things, we can start in a good manner next season. We want to win everything, whatever is possible.”

Ad

Trending

Trossard went on to add that Arsenal were getting closer and closer to success with every passing year.

“The small margins make a difference. I don’t want to talk about luck, but in one way you need things to go your way as well in certain games. Sometimes you need to force your luck by just keep pushing and pushing and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Ad

He concluded:

“Every year we’re closer and closer, and that’s what we need to do next year. We need to keep pushing and push each other towards that – that’s the only way you can go for silverware. But let’s finish the season strongly first, then we can have a good feeling going into the off-season.”

Ad

Arsenal were eliminated from the semifinals of the Champions League and the EFL Cup this season, and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Manchester United.

Will Ethan Nwaneri leave Arsenal this summer?

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal forward Ethan Nwaneri is attracting attention from multiple suitors ahead of the summer, according to Caught Offside. The 18-year-old exploded onto the scene at the Emirates this season, registering nine goals and two assists from 36 games across competitions.

Ad

His efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and RB Leipzig are all eyeing the Englishman with interest, while there's also interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

The player is not a regular starter under Mikel Arteta, adding to speculation regarding his future. However, Nwaneri is under contract with Arsenal until 2030, and the club have no desire to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More