“That’s the next step” – Martin Keown tells ‘improving’ Arsenal star which aspect to develop now

Former defender Martin Keown believes new Arsenal signing Ben White needs to improve the defensive side and become a leader to make him a complete player.

Keown stated that Ben White is exceptional in possession and possesses a superb range of passing. However, he believes the next step for White is to become a leader and organize the defense.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Football London), Martin Keown said:

"When you look at Ben White in possession, the way he comes out with the ball, really confident, playing some superb passes. The defensive side of it is where you want to look [at] and I think that’s improving."

He added:

"And then it’s about forming where is the line, where is your opponent and where is the ball? And also becoming a leader – that’s the next step."

Keown is also pleased to see White form a solid partnership with the rest of the Arsenal defenders. The former Premier League defender added:

"The partnership he’s formed with Gabriel, particularly Tomiyasu coming in and Tierney back in the back four, that is a really good back four with [Aaron] Ramsdale behind being outstanding."

Arsenal signed Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £50 million in the summer transfer window. Despite a slow start, White has been a vital member of Mikel Arteta's side. The 24-year-old defender has played the full 90 minutes in all of his 16 league appearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl

football.london/arsenal-fc/new… Martin Keown praises influence Ben White has had at Arsenal Martin Keown praises influence Ben White has had at Arsenalfootball.london/arsenal-fc/new…

Arsenal currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League

Arsenal's primary objective for the current season was to qualify for the Champions League after missing out on European football this season. As things stand, the Gunners occupy fourth spot in the standings.

Arsenal have picked up three straight wins in the Premier League against the likes of Southampton, West Ham United and Leeds United.

However, it is worth noting that Manchester United have two games in hand over Arsenal. If the Red Devils secure wins in both games, they could leapfrog the Gunners into fourth position.

Mikel Arteta is currently building a young and hungry squad at Arsenal. Apart from the young defense, the Gunners also boast a talented group of attackers who are all in good form. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have replaced experienced players like Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As things stand, Emile Smith Rowe is Arsenal's leading goalscorer this season having scored eight goals so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra