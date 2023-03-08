“That’s nonsense” - Manchester United superstar rubbishes claims that Red Devils gave up in 7-0 Liverpool rout

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has defiantly rubbished claims this his side gave up in their 7-0 thrashing to Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

The Red Devils put in one of the worst performances in the club's history, suffering their-joint biggest competitive defeat in history. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all grabbed braces while Roberto Firmino struck late.

Many have criticized Manchester United for falling apart against Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders. However, Rashford disagreed, claiming that his teammates lacked organization and communication. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We didn't give up - that is nonsense. We were unorganised and communication was bad. It comes down to the fact I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the principles in and out of possession."

Rashford feels that his side's press didn't work and vows that Erik ten Hag's men will take the heavy defeat as a learning curve:

"I felt the forwards were trying to press, just the forward unit, and were disconnected from the midfield. We were talking but weren't in agreement on what to do. The only thing we can do is learn from it and move on."

"Ten Hag? Having a new manager was exciting for me and I've not looked back since then". Rashford: "I love playing with Bruno, as you can imagine. I'm 100% behind him. Bruno helped other players become better leaders".

Manchester United were enjoying a stellar season under Ten Hag before their Anfield misery. They lifted the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final on February 26. The Red Devils turn their attention to the Europa League as they face Real Betis in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Thursday (March 9).

Manchester United boss Ten Hag refuses to shift all the blame onto his players for the Liverpool loss

Ten Hag claims that he and his Red Devils are in the same boat.

Ten Hag sat beside Rashford during Manchester United's pre-match press conference ahead of the Betis clash. The duo have worked wonders together this season and morale was at a high before the Liverpool drubbing.

A reporter asked Ten Hag if he felt let down by his players in the wake of the Anfield defeat. He responded (via the aforementioned source):

"No, we are in the same boat, we do it together. We win and lose together. We made a mess on Sunday and we have to deal with that."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "No. we are in the same boat."



Erik ten Hag does not feel personally let down by his players after their 7-0 loss to Liverpool

Ten Hag has overseen 30 wins, five draws, and seven defeats in 42 games in charge so far. Many United fans have admired his man management throughout the season. They will hope last campaign's disharmony doesn't return to plague a club on the mend under the Dutch coach.

