"That’s the number we’re looking at" - Pundit reveals fee Saudi clubs are willing to pay to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool this summer 

Former footballing executive Keith Wyness has said that a £100 million offer might be coming in from Saudi Arabia for star Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, Wyness, who has been the CEO of Premier League sides Everton and Aston Villa, made the stunning revelation.

He currently runs a footballing consultancy firm which provides sporting and financial advice to elite clubs. According to him, it is the right time for the Reds to cash in on the 31-year-old Egyptian.

Talking about the potential transfer offer from the Saudi Pro League, Wyness said:

"With one year left on his contract at 31, the numbers I’m hearing from Saudi sources are around £70million plus add-ons of around another £30million. I believe those add-ons will be pretty achievable in the Saudi Pro League, in terms of goals and trophies."

He then opined on Salah's future at the club, adding:

"I think Liverpool would be right to cash in on him now. It would be a good move for him to head to the Middle East, close to Egypt. He’s the most recognised and favourite footballer from the Middle East. It’s a lot of money with just one year left, and it would be wise to take it right now."

Salah has enjoyed a brilliant 2023-24 campaign so far, with 24 goals and 13 assists in 41 games across all competitions. Overall, he has bagged 210 goals and 88 assists in 346 games for Liverpool, numbers that will certainly ensure he goes down as a bonafide legend at Anfield.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season and the appointment of a whole new backroom staff in the offing, it might be wise for Liverpool to consider Salah's departure.

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards sent transfer warning after rumours of Mohamed Salah's move to Saudi Arabia

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has sounded a warning to Reds chief Michael Edwards over Mohamed Salah's potential departure at the end of the season.

The Saudi Pro League has been interested in Salah's services for over two years, and seems to finally be taking concrete steps towards signing the Egyptian in the summer.

Collymore believes that Edwards will have to play an important part in recruiting a capable replacement for Salah in the summer. A failure to do so could result in the Reds slipping back into mediocrity after prolonged success in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Talking about how Edwards has to support Klopp's potential successor Arne Slot after his arrival in the summer, he said (via CaughtOffside):

"One thing’s for sure, Michael Edwards is going to have to get it right and earn his corn this summer and support the new manager big time."

He added:

"With a potentially rejuvenated Man United with Spurs, Aston Villa Villa, West Ham and Newcastle champing at the bit to get top-four, Chelsea’s young pups coming good, and Arsenal becoming Man City’s new big rivals, could a drop off for many years to come be on the cards for Liverpool? — I think it’s very possible."