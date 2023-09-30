"That's the one thing you don't want from your goalkeepers" - Arsenal boss Arteta sent strong message on Raya-Ramsdale situation by Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has offered his take on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's handling of the David Raya-Aaron Ramsdale situation. The former Red Devils shot-stopper questioned the tactician's decision to rotate his two goalkeepers, adding that he doesn't find sense in it.

Arteta shocked many when he started switching between his former No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale and new loan signing David Raya. Schmeichel believes creating this kind of competition between the two players isn't the right thing to do. He told Premier League Productions:

"We debate this Raya-Ramsdale situation a lot, and I only get that situation if Arteta thinks Raya is a better goalkeeper. That's the only way I can find some kind of sense in it."

"I think having the competition between two goalkeepers, it will just create situations in the games where they will have to go and prove themselves, and that's the one thing you don't want from your goalkeepers."

Former Brighton & Hove Albion forward Glenn Murray then asked the Manchester United legend if he was talking from a goalkeeper's perspective or manager's. Schmeichel responded:

"I don't see the benefit from a manager's point of view. I don't see that it will make any of them better because the goalkeeping position is a reactive position. All you can do is wait for something to happen and then you react to it."

He added:

"So you can't go and change anything, basically you have someone who has the full confidence, 'Whatever I do in the game, I'm also there next time'. Okay, if you make seven mistakes at some point you might change it, but sometimes you just can't do anything other than what's presented to you."

"So, if you're in competition with the other goalkeeper, you might just feel you have to go and prove you're better than him. For instance, if he's a little bit better than you on crosses, maybe you start chasing crosses [and step outside your comfort zone]."

Raya appears to have become the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal following his arrival from Brentford on loan.

How many games have Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya played for Arsenal this season?

David Raya has made four appearances for Arsenal since being thrown in the mix by Mikel Arteta this month. He featured in the UEFA Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven last week, as well as league games versus Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bournemouth.

Aaron Ramsdale, meanwhile, has played six games for the Gunners so far this season. He started all of the first four league games of the season before losing his spot as No. . He has only featured in the 1-0 win over Brentford in the EFL Cup since then.

Up next, Arsenal will lock horns with Lens in the second Champions League game of the season next week on Tuesday, October 3.