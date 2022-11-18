"That's one of the things we all love about Mikel" – Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson offers opinion on what makes Arteta a 'genius'

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has lauded his manager Mikel Arteta's man-management skills, labeling the Spaniard a 'genius'.

Arteta, who was appointed as Arsenal's head coach in December 2019, has overseen the Gunners' best-ever start to a Premier League season this term. After finishing fifth in the last campaign, the north Lonon outfit currently sit atop the Premier League table with 37 points from 14 games.

Arteta came under scrutiny for guiding the Gunners to back-to-back eighth-place finishes in the Premier League. However, the ex-Manchester City assistant coach has transformed the Emirates outfit into title contenders in his third full season in charge.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Nelson recollected his time with Arteta during the early stages of his development at the Hale End academy in London. He said:

"He kept putting on these sessions and I would just get the ball and dribble past everyone. He would just laugh and put his arm round me, making me feel comfortable. It's the same thing now. That's why we all love about Mikel, his man-management skills."

Nelson, who has two goals and two assists in seven appearances this campaign, praised Arteta for his communication abilities. He added:

"In my view, he is just a genius in how he takes the sessions, how he takes the games, how he communicates with people and delivers on a match day. He does a lot of things off the pitch in terms of team bonding. It's so important to have a manager that understands there is life off the pitch."

Shedding light on his manager's demeanor, Nelson said:

"There are times where we will literally be in a room, we'll all be sitting in a circle and everyone is speaking with Mikel in the middle, just giving wisdom and encouraging people to feel good about themselves. Having that in a team where you can all be open to speak among each other, good or bad, is just amazing."

Arsenal are scheduled to lock horns with Lyon and AC Milan in two club friendlies in Dubai on 8 December and 13 December, respectively.

Arsenal eye move for ex-Chelsea striker

As per Il Messaggero (via TuttoMercatoWeb), Arsenal are prepared to offer AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham a route back to the Premier League. Abraham, who is currently going through a tough time in Italy, is said to be considering his future at the Stadio Olimpico.

Although a farewell in the upcoming winter transfer window is possible, a summer departure is more likely. Meanwhile, Roma is open to evaluating transfer bids in line with his market value.

Abraham, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Giallorossi since arriving from Chelsea for £34 million last summer. Leading the line for the Jose Mourinho-coached side, he has scored 31 goals and provided seven assists in 73 matches across all competitions.

