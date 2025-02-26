“That’s part of growing as well” - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah opens up on reason behind standout form this season 

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has attributed his standout form this season to his evolving approach to the game. He emphasized his commitment to not only improving himself but also elevating his teammates' performances.

The Egyptian forward has been instrumental in Liverpool’s success over the years. He believes that understanding the strengths of his fellow players has played a crucial role in his exceptional form this term.

Mohamed Salah has once again been a dominant force in the Premier League this season, contributing both goals and assists at an impressive rate. The 32-year-old tops the goalscoring (25) and assists (16) charts in the Premier League.

However, what sets this season apart for him is his focus on making those around him better. Reflecting on his growth as a player, the Liverpool star revealed that his mindset has shifted from self-improvement to a more team-oriented approach.

Mohamed Salah said in an exclusive interview with TNT Sports:

"I feel very good. I feel like I’m in a good shape, very good shape, and trying to not just improve but to also make the players around me improve as well. That’s part of growing as well. You want everybody to play good because you’re not going to win the league alone, so you want other players to also perform.

"That’s what I’m trying to do last few months, probably from the beginning of the season, to study their games and understand what the players like. In the past, when I was younger, I just focused on myself more on the pitch. So far, I think this is my best season because I make the players around me better as well. That’s what I feel. I know their games.

"All the numbers around all the players are going to be higher than other seasons. Plus my assists are higher which means I’m really helping them a lot."

Salah has helped Liverpool top the Premier League table, as they sit 11 points above Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Mohamed Salah downplays Ballon d’Or chances and reveals what he wants to win with Liverpool this season

In the same interview, Mohamed Salah revealed his major objective with Liverpool this season. Given the Egyptian’s astounding output for the Reds this season, he has been tipped to be leading the race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

However, Salah has remained cagey about his Ballon d’Or chances. He insisted that his primary goals are to win the Premier League and Champions League this season.

"Let’s win the Premier League and the Champions League! Because the Ballon d’Or, everybody knows sometimes [other] stuff involved there." Salah said.

When he was asked if winning the two abovementioned trophies will see him win the Golden Ball later his year, he responded:

"Hopefully."

Salah has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in 38 games across competitions this season.

