"That’s a part of my life that I have learned to keep private" - TV presenter Laura Woods opens up on her dating life 

ITV and Amazon Prime Video presenter Laura Woods recently opened up about her dating life, stating that she has learned to keep it private over the years.

Woods has previously worked for the likes of Sky Sports and DAZN as a TV presenter and reporter. The 35-year-old also plied her trade as a radio presenter for TalkSPORT's breakfast show.

In an interview with The Sun, she opened up about both her personal and professional life. Laura Woods has been single for a while after ending an eight-year relationship with former England rugby player Alex Corbisiero before she turned 30.

She explained her current relationship status, saying she has dated since but hasn't had the time to pursue anything serious:

“I am single, but I’m also dating. That’s a part of my life that I have learned to keep private. I don’t want to put my whole life out there for everybody to see. I want to keep some things like ‘that person’ more sacred."

She added:

“But yes, it is hard. It’s like: ‘Would you like to go for brunch… after I’ve had a nap? It’s had a massive effect on a lot of my life.”

Laura Woods is set to be part of ITV's presenting team for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.

Laura Woods reveals what she has planned next after leaving TalkSPORT

Laura Woods recently revealed she has a 'couple' of offers to evaluate when asked what are her plans for the next stage in her career.

The 35-year-old joined TalkSPORT's Breakfast Show in 2020 as a radio presenter alongside Ally McCoist. She won several awards for her role, including the Best Speech Breakfast Show at the ARIAS in 2021.

However, she recently announced she would be stepping down from the role. Her last show aired on June 28 where she tearfully announced her departure (via The Sun):

“I really tried not to cry doing the announcement, because I just didn’t want to let the emotion take over. It was a really hard decision [to leave] but those hours are brutal, and I felt like it was the right time. People say it’s important to go out on a high, and the Breakfast Show is in a great place at the moment."

Laura Woods has been linked with replacing Jake Humphreys as the new face of TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport). However, in the aforementioned interview, she revealed she hasn't decided yet:

“I know, I’ve seen a lot of articles, but I haven’t signed anything. There are a couple of offers, but I’ve got a glorious month off now where I can sit down and start planning the next things. I don’t want to rush into anything."

