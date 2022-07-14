“That’s what the plan is” – Andy Robertson opens up on Liverpool goal for next season

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has stated that the Reds want to lift more silverware in the 2022-23 club season.

Jurgen Klopp's side were on the cusp of completing the first-ever quadruple in football history last season. They lifted both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, but fell short in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The Reds finished a point behind Manchester City in the league and lost 1-0 in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Robertson wants to see his team repeat the trick and compete on all fronts next season as well. The 28-year-old said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

"We want the feeling of lifting trophies. We had it twice last season and two really good days out at Wembley and we want that feeling again. We know it takes a lot of hard work, we know it takes a lot of determination and everyone singing off the same hymn sheet effectively."

The Scotland captain added:

"If we do that, then we believe we are there or thereabouts because we've got a fantastic team when we're at our best."

Robertson concluded by stating that their plan is to give their all in every match they play in their pursuit of success:

"But we know as soon as we drop below that then we won't achieve what we want to achieve. That's what the plan is – to go for everything 100 per cent, like we've always done. If we do that, we believe that gives us the best possible chance to be successful."

The left-back notably made 47 appearances for the Merseyside outfit last season, recording three goals. Robertson also laid out 15 assists, the most he has managed in a single season over the course of his career.

Liverpool have been active in the ongoing transfer window as they aim to build on their exploits from last season. They brought in Darwin Nunez on a club-record £85m deal from SL Benfica, while adding Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay to their ranks as well.

The Reds have notably bid adieu to Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool began their pre-season with a defeat

Liverpool played their first pre-season match against Manchester United on July 12 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. As many as 33 players got minutes for Klopp's side in the crushing 4-0 defeat.

The Reds are unlikely to be too worried about the result due to the number of changes and limited time they got in practice leading up to the game. They will continue their pre-season preparations in their next game against Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium on Friday (July 15).

