“That’s the plan” – Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool player will ‘definitely’ play against Burnley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the fitness of Reds skipper Jordan Henderson. The German boss confirmed that the Englishman will "definitely" be back for the Burnley game.

The Reds play Sean Dyche's Burnley on Sunday at Turf Moor in the Premier League and have received a major injury boost in the form of Henderson.

Klopp confirmed the 31-year-old has recovered from a slight back issue and will play a part against the Clarets who find themselves at rock bottom of the Premier League table.

“Hendo, yes, Hendo will definitely be back, that’s the plan, it was the plan before the game and it’s the plan now. If nothing happens he will play on Sunday,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Klopp on Liverpool's transfer policy:



"It’s a wealthy club, there are no problems here but the policy is clear; we spend what we earn. If we earn more, we can spend more and if we earn less, we spend less." Klopp on Liverpool's transfer policy:"It’s a wealthy club, there are no problems here but the policy is clear; we spend what we earn. If we earn more, we can spend more and if we earn less, we spend less."

Liverpool secured a crucial 2-0 win against Leicester City in midweek with Diogo Jota scoring for the Reds in either half.

The Reds still trail league leaders Manchester City by nine points but Klopp will be keen to keep pushing Pep Guardiola's Cityzens down to the wire.

Henderson's return from injury will act as a massive boost for the Reds, who are set to go through an incredibly congested fixture list.

The Merseysiders have as many as 11 games in the span of the next five weeks and could need every bit of their squad depth.

Henderson's return will not only add more depth and quality to the Liverpool midfield but his leadership will also be a huge asset for the club.

Liverpool now enjoy an incredible squad depth

With their skipper back from injury, Klopp has virtually no fitness issues with his team at the moment.

This is arguably the deepest squad Klopp has ever had at his disposal during his stint as Liverpool manager.

This time last year, the Reds were without their entire first-choice centre-backs and the likes of Henderson and Fabinho had to deputise at the heart of the defence.

GOAL @goal Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's title chances on Thursday: "We have no chance to catch Manchester City..."



Pep Guardiola on Friday: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's title chances on Thursday: "We have no chance to catch Manchester City..."Pep Guardiola on Friday: https://t.co/YwiyA8WgoO

Such is the depth now at Klopp's disposal that the likes of Joe Gomez and Divock Origi had to miss out on from the matchday squad against Leicester City.

The Anfield club have some big games coming their way, including a League Cup final against Chelsea later this month. There is also a double header against Italian champions Inter Milan in round 16 of the Champions League.

Also Read Article Continues below

Klopp might fancy a lot of rotations in his squad to keep his key players fresh but he has the luxury of a lot of options to choose from right now.

Edited by Diptanil Roy