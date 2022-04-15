"That's the player we should go for" - Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to snap up Arsenal star if they miss out on top four

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique believes the club should chase Arsenal star Bukayo Saka if the north London side fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Saka has been in phenomenal form this season, becoming a key player in manager Mikel Arteta's side as they continue to charge further up the league table.

In 30 top-flight games, he has struck nine goals, the joint-most in the squad along with Emile Smith Rowe, while chipping in with five assists too.

Recentlly, the 20-year-old was also awarded the PFA Player of the Month for his heroic displays in the month of March, another testament to his rising pedigree.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Bukayo Saka has been named PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for March!



Arsenal's young forward fought off competition from the likes of Harry Kane, Kai Havertz and Ivan Toney to win the award.

What's more impressive is that Saka fended off competition from Harry Kane, Kai Havertz and Ivan Toney to clinch the award.

Enrique is certainly in awe of him and has urged his former club to pursue him in the summer if the Gunners are unsuccessful in their quest for Champions League qualification again.

In a tweet, he wrote:

Saka's meteoric rise this season has made him the poster boy of the Arsenal faithful, and the club won't think about selling him right now.

His contract runs till June 2024, and the player is valued at £58.50 million. However, unless Saka himself forces a way out, he's set to remain at the Emirates despite strong interest from rival clubs.

Arsenal face a tough home stretch

Arsenal are trying hard to bring UEFA Champions League football back to the Emirates but face a tough home stretch of the campaign.

They play Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham Unitee, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in their remaining eight games of the league season.

Having also lost in their last two games, the Gunners have ceded ground in the race for the top four and cannot afford to drop more points.

However, it will be difficult, as the Gunners will have to regain their best form, but as long as Saka continues to fire, there's hope.

These are testing times ahead for Arteta and co.

