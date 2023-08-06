"That's pretty crazy icl", "An absolute miracle" - England fans rejoice as key player returns to training ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup R16 clash

Keira Walsh has returned to England training ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Nigeria. Fans are beyond excited to see her back in action before the crucial game.

Walsh suffered a knee injury in the opening game of the tournament against Nigeria and missed the last two group fixtures. The midfielder, who plays for Liga F side Barcelona at the club level, remains a major doubt for the showdown against the Super Falcons.

Walsh's return to training, though, is a big boost for the Lionesses, as she is one of the team's most important players. Hence, fans are excited to see her back and have taken to Twitter to react to the news.

One user wrote:

"That’s pretty crazy icl."

Another commented:

"An absolute miracle."

England have been in outstanding form so far, winning all three of their group games against Denmark, Haiti, and China. Lauren James has been the team's outstanding performer so far, bagging three goals and three assists. Walsh's return could help Sarina Wiegman's team further elevate their performances.

Here are some of the best reactions from England fans after Keira Walsh returned to training ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash against Nigeria:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/PFGWnXgxol Keira Walsh has returned to full training ahead of England's World Cup match against Nigeria

Kel @ManUtd_Seven7 #FIFAWWC twitter.com/skysportsnews/… Great news!!! I really thought she would have been out of the tournament. Fingers crossed for a win tomorrow! #Eng

myla @loveawfc MY GIRL IS ACTUALLY RUNNING SHES FULLY OKAY I AM SOOO HAPPY twitter.com/skysportsnews/…

Nigeria coach said his team will be ready for Keira Walsh's return before the FIFA Women's World Cup clash against England

Nigeria have been one of the FIFA Women's World Cup's surprise teams this year. The Super Falcons, though, are set to face their toughest test against the tournament's most in-form team, England. While the Lionesses are already firing on all cylinders, Walsh's return could add to their prowess.

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum, however, is confident that his team can handle Walsh's return. He said (via Mirror):

“Obviously she’s a key player in their midfield. Kind of like what we had to do with Sam Kerr, we didn’t know and had to prepare with her there and without."

Waldrum added that England could give them more problems than just Walsh's return as he said:

“We have to do the same. England has so many weapons. You go down the list and all of those players are in high-profile settings. They can do more damage to us than just her. That will be another one if she comes in.”

While Walsh has returned to training, her participation against Nigeria remains doubtful. However, she could turn out to be a game-changer if the Lionesses can make it through to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.