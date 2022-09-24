“That’s pretty obvious, I think, for any player” – Brentford forward tipped to prefer Manchester United transfer

As per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United could reportedly be interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The Englishman has been prolific for the Bees since joining from Peterborough United in 2020. He helped Brentford get promoted to the Premier League in his first season, registering 31 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches in the Championship.

He has scored 52 goals and provided 19 assists in 97 matches across all competitions for the club so far.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed that if Manchester United go for him, Toney would certainly be interested in moving to Old Trafford. O'Rourke told GiveMeSport:

"Ivan Toney, he’s worked wonders to get that call-up to the England squad. He’s been instrumental for Brentford since they came up to the Premier League last season. And the chance to move to a massive club like Manchester United, I’m sure, would turn his head. That’s pretty obvious, I think, for any player."

Gareth Southgate called up Ivan Toney to the England squad for the UEFA Nations League. However, he was left out of the squad in their 1-0 defeat against Italy on September 23.

The Three Lions will next face Germany on Monday (September 26) which could see Toney make his international debut.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, need to sign a striker. Anthony Martial's injury issues and Cristiano Ronaldo's age (37) has left the Red Devils vulnerable in the position.

Antonio Valencia urged Manchester United to sign compatriot

Former Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Valencia claimed that Caicedo deserves a move to a bigger club and wished for him to join the Red Devils in the future.

Valencia told La Radio Redonda (via Express):

"Hopefully Moises Caicedo can go to a big team in England. He is a humble boy, he was born to be great and hopefully he can come to Manchester United."

Caicedo joined Brighton from Independiente in February 2021. He has made 16 appearances for the club so far, contributing two goals and two assists.

However, United will have to compete with arch-rivals Liverpool for the Ecuadorian midfielder's signature.

The two clubs have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Red Devils will next be in action against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on October 2.

