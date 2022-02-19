“That’s the only problem” – Alan Hutton identifies key concern for Liverpool forward ahead of contract renewal talks

According to reports, Liverpool are set to offer forward Roberto Firmino a new contract before the summer transfer window. The Brazilian's current contract with the club ends in 2023.

The arrival of Diogo Jota at Anfield in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers has seen Firmino's playing time drop. Multiple injuries haven't helped the striker's cause either.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Roberto Firmino has scored 13 of his last 14 goals in all competitions for Liverpool away from Anfield. STAT: Roberto Firmino has scored 13 of his last 14 goals in all competitions for Liverpool away from Anfield. #awlive [lfc] 📊 STAT: Roberto Firmino has scored 13 of his last 14 goals in all competitions for Liverpool away from Anfield. #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/q8Tvl7yJbd

Former Premier League player Hutton believes that could be a point of conflict for Firmino while negotiating a new contract with the Reds. Speaking to Football Insider's Russell Edge, Hutton said:

"That’s the only problem. Obviously we don’t know what he’s thinking. Is he happy to be part of something? A top-quality team that’s going to make a charge for every trophy they enter. Firmino will play his part. He might not get as much game time as he has in previous seasons. But he’s still going to play his part. They are still going to need him."

Hutton added:

“It’s really up to him if he wants to be that guy or if he wants to be the main man somewhere else. Somewhere where he might not get the opportunity to play at such a high level. It’s totally up to him and where he sees his future. Me personally? I’d still want to be part of winning trophies.”

Firmino has made 24 appearances across competitions so far this season, scoring eight goals and making four assists.

Diogo Jota's injury could give Roberto Firmino a chance to stake his claim at Liverpool

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 from Hoffenheim. Since then, he has made 316 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 95 goals and making 73 assists.

He has been part of the immovable trio of himself, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. They helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 and the Premier League the next season.

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece.



#LFC Diogo Jota OUT of the weekendm game v Norwich, with ankle ligament injury worse than first thought.But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece. Diogo Jota OUT of the weekendm game v Norwich, with ankle ligament injury worse than first thought.But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece.#LFC

However, the Brazilian has often been criticised for his lack of goals despite being a number 9. Manager Jurgen Klopp has shown faith in him, claiming the striker works perfectly in the system the German likes to play.

Jota's form and goalscoring ability have tinted that faith in the last few seasons, though. The Portuguese has scored 30 goals in 62 appearances across competitions so far, relegating Firmino to the bench.

Jota picked up an ankle injury in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. That means he'll be out of action for at least a few games, giving Firmino a chance to stake his claim for the starting XI.

