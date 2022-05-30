“That’s the problem” – Frank McAvennie identifies what could lead to Steven Gerrard sack at Aston Villa

Frank McAvennie has suggested that Steven Gerrard could be sacked if he fails to deliver Aston Villa a top-six finish next season.

The Midlands club have already made two big signings this summer in the form of Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos. Villa have also made the signing of Philippe Coutinho permanent following the Brazilian's six-month loan spell at Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard was also backed well by Aston Villa in January as he signed Lucas Digne and Calum Chambers.

Frank McAvennie, who had a brief spell with the Villans as a player, has credited the club for their excellent transfers. The Scotsman suggested that Aston Villa will have high hopes heading into next season. He told Football Insider:

“I think these signings were well-needed. Gerrard’s remit when he came in will have been to keep Aston Villa in the Premier League. They’re now spending big money and they’ll be going for a huge finish next season."

Premier League @premierleague Steven Gerrard could do it all... Steven Gerrard could do it all... https://t.co/zCAMnkdvx8

McAvennie feels that Steven Gerrard's side will be aiming to fight West Ham United and Newcastle for a top-six spot next season. The 62-year-old has suggested that Gerrard might lose his job if he fails to deliver after the owners' backing him. He added:

"They’ll be wanting to fight West Ham and Newcastle for that sixth-place finish. Gerrard will have one more season. If he doesn’t deliver, he won’t be there. That’s the problem now, managers don’t get time. He needs time but he hasn’t got it.”

Steven Gerrard will demand more consistency from Aston Villa next season

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was appointed by Aston Villa in November after a dismal start to the campaign under Dean Smith. At the time of his arrival, the Lions were involved in the relegation scrap and Gerrard made an immediate impact at the club.

However, the Birmingham-based club have struggled for any kind of consistency and could only muster a 14th-placed finish at the end of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AVFC



Kamara had four proposals on the table.



“But when I met with Steven Gerrard in my home, I knew Aston Villa was for me”, Kamara says. Boubacar Kamara to Aston Villa, deal now official and confirmed. Huge one on a free transfer, contract until 2027 as said yesterday.Kamara had four proposals on the table.“But when I met with Steven Gerrard in my home, I knew Aston Villa was for me”, Kamara says. Boubacar Kamara to Aston Villa, deal now official and confirmed. Huge one on a free transfer, contract until 2027 as said yesterday. 🇫🇷🤝 #AVFCKamara had four proposals on the table.“But when I met with Steven Gerrard in my home, I knew Aston Villa was for me”, Kamara says. https://t.co/NPoStP9ysY

Villa are already making statements with their signings and it is now Gerrard's turn to get the most out of his players.

The Villans are expected to be active during the summer transfer window in order to add more quality to their side. Fans will have to wait and see how Stevie G fares in his first full season as a manager in the Premier League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far