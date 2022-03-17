“That’s a problem” – Steve Nicol identifies weakness with current Liverpool side

Former Scotland international and Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has identified a weakness in Jurgen Klopp's side. Nicol, arguably the best right-back in the Merseyside giants' history, believes that his former team are vulnerable down the right side of their defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the finest attacking right-backs in world football right now. He has consistently earned plaudits thanks to his extraordinary ability to contribute while going forward. However, the defensive side of the 23-year-old's game continues to divide opinion.

Nicol has now suggested that the right-back is the weak link in Klopp's side. Nicol told ESPN:

"In my eyes, Liverpool have one problem, and that is if they get attacked down the side of Alexander Arnold. That is the only thing right now you can look and say, that's a problem."

Klopp's side managed to secure three crucial points at the Emirates on Wednesday night at the expense of Arsenal. The 2-0 win against the Gunners reduced the gap between league leaders Manchester City and the Reds to just one point.

They have done a phenomenal job in recent weeks in returning to the Premier League title race and fans could get to witness a crazy finale to the season.

Paddy Keogh @OddsOnFPL Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to have nightmares about Gabriel Martinelli Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to have nightmares about Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal came up with a really strong showing against the Reds, particularly in the first half. However, the persistence and experience of the Liverpool side proved to be the difference. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino scored for the Premier League hopefuls while Arsenal failed to make their chances count.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, in particular, put on a scintillating show for the Gunners down the left flank. The 20-year-old caused all sorts of problems for Liverpool down the left flank as Trent Alexander-Arnold simply could not cope with him.

The Reds have often looked vulnerable on Alexander-Arnold's side. However, the 23-year-old certainly makes up for it while going forward. The England international currently leads the Premier League assists chart with 11 to his name in 26 games. He also has a total of 17 assists across all competitions in 35 games.

Liverpool play a very high line with their full-backs often occupying forward positions in order to create chances for their teammates. It appears that inviting the pressure from the flanks is a risk Jurgen Klopp is prepared to take.

Can Liverpool trump Manchester City for the Premier League title?

Liverpool are now just one point behind Manchester City and have all the momentum in the title race. Meanwhile, Manchester City have not been at their best, by their own high standards, in recent outings. They have lost one and drawn one in their last four Premier League games. City lost to Tottenham Hotspur on February 19 and they dropped points in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace this week.

Squawka Football @Squawka



77 for LFC's No.66. Trent Alexander-Arnold has now created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season, overtaking Bruno Fernandes.77 for LFC's No.66. Trent Alexander-Arnold has now created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season, overtaking Bruno Fernandes.77 for LFC's No.66. 🎯 https://t.co/t72R5crj5X

However, it is still the Cityzens' title to lose considering that they seem to have the easier fixtures on paper of the two teams.

