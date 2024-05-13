“That’s not progress, that’s history” - Mikel Arteta reacts as Arsenal set club record after 1-0 Manchester United win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacted to his team's 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (May 12). Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford in the 20th minute.

Having won their previous four games going into the clash, the Gunners ran out deserved winners against a rather disappointing United side. Kai Havertz capitalised on Casemiro's poor positional awareness to set up Trossard's first-half winner.

Their 27th league win is the most the Gunners have had in a league season in their 130-year history. Arteta is understandably pleased with his young team creating 'history' as he said (via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s 27 wins in the Premier League, it’s the most in the history of this football club in 130 years. That’s not progress, that’s HISTORY”.

Expand Tweet

The win took the Gunners back to the top of the pile, with 86 points from 37 games, a point ahead of three-defending champions Manchester City, who play their game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (May 14).

It also ensures that regardless of how City fare at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in midweek, the title race will be alive going into the last day of the season five days later.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Manchester United have had hugely contrasting season. While the Gunners are atop the Premier League with a game to go, United are down in eighth and struggling to finish in the European places, with a top-five finish now beyond them.

The two sides have also endured contrasting fortunes in the continent. While Arteta's side reached their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, United crashed out of Europe by finishing last in their group.

Next up, Manchester United take on Newcastle United at home on Wednesday (May 15) before closing their league campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion four days later. The Gunners, meanwhile, play their last game of the season at home to Everton on the same day United are away at Brighton.