"That's a provocation” - Fans accuse Georgina Rodriguez of disrespecting Saudi culture as she shares holiday snaps with Cristiano Ronaldo

A section of football fans has accused Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez of disrespecting Saudi Arabian culture. This came after she uploaded several photos of herself in a bikini on her Instagram account while on holiday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are currently on holiday with their children in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. The family is journeying on the Azimut Grande 27, which is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's lavish yacht.

Georgina Rodriguez took the opportunity to post several holiday snaps on Instagram. The post has garnered over six million likes in two days.

However, a lot of fans accused the Spanish model of being disrespectful to Saudi culture and Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are some of the reactions that can be found on Rodriguez's Instagram post:

"Only Ronaldo can see your naked body. And not all. Are not you ashamed? You are so sweet and beautiful, share only with your husband!"

"No, Cristiano, we don't agree that our daughter turns out to be like this. May Allah reward you."

"Georgina provokes the Islamic world and the Christian world by showing her a**! I don't see most celebrities having naked wives or partners on social media, only Georgina...that's a provocation!"

"If you don't know how to be a good wife to a great athlete, learn from other good athletes' wives. Look at what they are doing for their husbands."

"I was embarrassed to put a like."

"Have mercy on the people of Saudi Arabia."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez explains how she wants to be remembered

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently explained she wanted to be remembered as a kind-hearted, real person who was true to her values.

Since she started dating Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016, the 29-year-old's popularity has skyrocketed. She boasts over 50 million followers on Instagram, has two seasons of her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina' and has delved into the fashion industry.

Despite all the fame and money, Georgina Rodriguez wants to be remembered for her personality. In an interview with Saudi outlet Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she said:

“I would like people to remember me as a person who was true to their values, kind-heartednand thankful for everything in my life.”

The Spanish model currently resides with Ronaldo and her five children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their children include Cristiano Jr (13), twins Mateo (6) and Eva Maria (6), Alana Martina (5), and Bella (1). The family have been living there since January.

