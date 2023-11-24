"That's the Puskas goal of the year" - Fans in disbelief as Cristiano Ronaldo scores insane chip from 40 yards out for Al-Nassr in SPL fixture

Fans reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a thumping strike for Al-Nassr in their 3-0 home win over Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (November 24).

Sami Al-Najei got the ball rolling for Luis Castro's side in the 13th minute, and there would be no looking back. Although Akhdoud did well to thwart their illustrious hosts for more than an hour, Ronaldo made it 2-0 with 13 minutes to go, firing in from a narrow angle from the right.

Three minutes later, the Al-Nassr captain was on the scoresheet again, this time with a sumptuous drive from distance that bulged the Akhdoud net. It was the 38-year-old superstar's league-leading 15th strike of the season and was quite a memorable one.

After the Akhdoud goalkeeper had come out of his box to smother an Al-Nassr attack, the ball fell kindly to Ronaldo. The Portuguese had work to do but unleashed a fabulous 40-yard chip into the unguarded net, much to wild cheers from the home faithful.

Fans reacted to the magnificent strike, with one deeming it to be the 'Puskas goal of the year', tweeting:

"Now that's the Puskas goal of the year. Debate close!!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The win propelled Ronaldo and Co. to within a point of Al-Hilal (34) after 14 points, but the leaders have a game in hand.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been in rollicking form for his club side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner - widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game - has 18 goals and nine assists in 18 games across competitions.

That includes league-leading tallies of 15 goals and seven assists in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo has scored in his last three league outings: 2-0 home win over Al-Khaleej, 3-1 win at Al-Wehda and 3-0 at home to Al Akhdood on Friday.

Ronaldo's three other competitive goals this season have come in as many outings in the AFC Champions League, where he also has an assist. The 38-year-old has 30 goals and 11 assists across competitions for Al-Nassr since arriving in December.