“That’s Puskas if it was Messi”, “How’s this even possible” - Fans left stunned by Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in comeback win vs Al-Riyadh

Fans on X were left in disbelief, with some claiming Lionel Messi would have won the FIFA Puskas Award, after Cristiano Ronaldo scored an outstanding goal against Al-Riyadh. Ronaldo netted a brilliant brace to inspire Al-Nassr to a 2-1 win in their Saudi Pro League clash at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday, April 12.

Al-Nassr had a poor first half and were punished in the second minute of stoppage time before the break when Faiz Selemani broke the deadlock with a close-range strike. Fortunately for the hosts, Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the scores with a simple finish in the 56th minute.

After a poor clearance from Al-Riyadh's defense, Ronaldo proved to be the hero again eight minutes later. The Portugal ace powerfully volleyed the ball from just outside the box into the top-right corner to ensure the Knights of Najd sealed all three points.

One fan reckons Lionel Messi would have won the prestigious Puskas Award for scoring such a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo won the first-ever Puskas Award in 2009, while the former is yet to receive one, despite being nominated a record seven times.

"That’s Puskas if it was Messi"

Another fan tweeted:

"How's this even possible"

Other fans reacted below:

"Just give it to him right now I don't care🐐🐐🐐," another fan added, referencing the Puskas Award

"Ronaldo with a Puskas contender at age 40... too good Man," one fan tweeted

"They don’t understand he is still the goat," another chimed in

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed this season compared to Lionel Messi?

Despite being in the twilight years of his career at the age of 40, Cristiano Ronaldo was back to his very best, scoring a brace to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Riyadh 2-1. Let's take a look at how he has fared for Al-Nassr compared to Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this season.

Ronaldo has scored 32 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr this season. His side remain in the hunt for the Saudi Pro League title and are currently third in the table with 57 points from 27 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. They are also in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, where they next face Yokohama FM.

In comparison, Messi has garnered eight goals and three assists in nine appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami, with their season starting nearly two months ago. The Herons are currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 14 points from six games. They have also qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals, where they next play Vancouver.

