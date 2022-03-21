"That’s a really good thing to have" - Will Bruin praises Seattle Sounders' impressive squad strength after hard-fought draw against Austin FC in MLS

Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin has commended his team's incredible bench strength following their 1-1 draw against Austin FC in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

The Sounders took the lead against Austin through Bruin right before half-time before Diego Fagundez equalized for the Texas-based side in the second half.

Bruin believes the Seattle Sounders' roster is not only deep, but the players in the team are good enough to start for other teams in the MLS. The Sounders will need a big squad to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Speaking to the press following their 1-1 draw against Austin FC, Bruin said (via MLS' official website):

“This is the deepest team I’ve been a part of. We have guys with a lot of experience, we have guys that can probably start on a lot of teams, so I think the flexibility to be able to do that, [head coach Brian] Schmetzer is using that perfectly and we’re showing guys are capable of stepping up and doing it."

He added:

“I think that’s something that makes the whole roster competitive every day in training, every day on the field. Our job is to make decisions hard for Schmetz and that’s just way our team is built and that’s a really good thing to have in this league.”

The Seattle Sounders came into the game against Austin after playing Mexican side Club Leon in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League in mid-week. The Sounders secured a 1-1 in Mexico, which means they have made it through to the semi-finals of the competition following a 4-1 aggregate win.

The Seattle Sounders will now face New York City FC in the semifinals, which will be contested next month.

Seattle Sounders have had a mixed start to their 2022 MLS campaign

The Seattle Sounders did not have the best of starts to the 2022 MLS campaign. They lost their opening two matches of the new season to Nashville SC and Real Salt Lake.

However, Brian Schmetzer's side picked up their first win of the season last week when they secured a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy.

Following their draw against Austin, the Seattle Sounders are currently 10th in the Western Conference of the MLS, having amassed four points from their opening four matches.

They are now scheduled to travel to Saint Paul, Minnesota, to face Minnesota United FC on April 2, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh