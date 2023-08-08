“That’s the only reason I came to America” – David Beckham leaves fan ‘shaking’ as he visits BBQ joint ahead of Lionel Messi brilliance FC Dallas

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham stunned a fan when he visited a BBQ joint ahead of Lionel Messi's heroics against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup.

Messi, 36, continued his unbelievable start to life in the MLS with another brace for the Herons. Gerardo Martino's men beat Dallas 5-3 on penalties after a 4-4 draw to advance to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

However, Inter Miami owner David Beckham surprised a fan when he made a stop at Blu's Barbeque before the game. The employee is a massive fan of England and Manchester United legend.

Beckham's wife Victoria posted a video on her Instagram story that detailed just how starstruck the fan was. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"You are David... David Beckham. You are David, oh my god."

The fan was breathtaking by his encounter with Beckham and had a hilarious response when asked by the former footballer which is his favorite item on the menu:

"You."

He goes on to explain how much of a fan of the Real Madrid icon he is. Moreover, he is also an admirer of Messi:

"I am shaking right now. I'm a huge, huge fan. I think that's the only reason I came to America, to meet this guy.... I am following Messi too, all powers to Miami!"

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



Victoria Beckham's Instagram story of going to Dallas to watch Inter Miami with her family! pic.twitter.com/7f1JOYVjSg "You are David Beckham?!"Victoria Beckham's Instagram story of going to Dallas to watch Inter Miami with her family!

David Beckham played a vital role in luring Lionel Messi to Miami and its paying dividends. The iconic Argentine has already bagged seven goals and one assist in four games.

His double against Dallas alongside his spot-kick in the penalty shootout means Inter Miami face Charlotte in the quarterfinals. The two sides will clash on Friday (August 11) at DRV PNK Stadium.

David Beckham's brilliant reaction to Lionel Messi's free-kick against Dallas

Lionel Messi came up trumps for the Herons once again.

Inter Miami trailed Dallas 4-3 heading unto the 85th minute of their clash at Toyota Stadium. However, the Herons had a golden opportunity to hit back when they won a free kick on the edge of the Hoops' box.

Lionel Messi of course stepped up to take it as Miami supporters sat in hushed silence in anticipation. The Argentine icon sent a delightful left-footed strike past Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

It was utter elation for the Herons fanbase and David Beckham was in the stands to watch on. Footage of his reaction to the goal has gone viral as he is seen cheering wildly before hugging his wife Victoria.