“That’s a reason to be optimistic” - Ten Hag makes huge Manchester United top-four claim after win against Luton 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has showed optimism in his side's chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils beat Luton Town 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 11. Victor Lindelof scored in the 59th minute to secure a fourth win in the last five league games for United. With the win, they moved to sixth place in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

After the win over Luton, Erik ten Hag commented on Manchester United's chances of a top-four finish, saying (via Mirror):

“Even after all the setbacks we are still in a position near the top four. And when we start to play well and the team is set for a couple of months, then other teams will get their setbacks and drop points."

He added:

“We have won four of our last five League games and if you see all the trouble we had we are in a very good position. That’s a reason to be optimistic. We could have made life easier by scoring early, but we won and kept a clean sheet.”

Manchester United have overall been poor this season but managed to grind out results in recent times. They have won nine out of their 18 games across competitions, losing the other nine.

Erik ten Hag on his touchline ban for Manchester United's next fixture

In the Red Devils' Premier League win over Luton Town on Saturday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag picked up his third yellow card of the season. He said something to the officials after being displeased with a throw-in decision with his side leading 1-0.

The Dutchman will not be on the touchline for United's clash at Everton after the international break. Ten Hag, however, is confident that his coaching staff will be able to guide the team well as he told beIN Sports (via manutd.com):

"Yes, that's the way [it is]. So I have to accept that. It’s not nice but I’m sure we’ll prepare for Everton and my coaching staff will take over, they are very competent to do the job."

Ten Hag received his first yellow card in Manchester United's 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur and second in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. He will miss the clash against Everton, who are unbeaten in their last three games, winning two of them.