"That's a recovery" "Wasn't expecting that" - England fans left surprised as 26-year-old star returns to XI to face Nigeria in Women's World Cup

Keira Walsh has made a return to England's starting XI for the team's round of 16 FIFA Women's World Cup clash against Nigeria. Fans are left stunned by Walsh's quick recovery.

The Barcelona femini star picked up a knee injury in the opening group game against Denmark and there were fears that her tournament could be over. Walsh, though, has made a stunning recovery as she is back in the first XI to take on Nigeria.

Walsh, 26, is a crucial cog in the Lionesses' midfield. Hence, her return to the lineup to take on Asisat Oshoala's Nigeria is a massive boost for the team. Fans are ecstatic and stunned at the same time about Walsh's spectacular recovery as one wrote on Twitter:

"Keira is starting. Wow, now that’s a recovery!"

Another fan commented about Walsh's surprising inclusion in the first XI:

"Walsh is starting?! Wasn’t expecting that. C’mon girls."

While Walsh returned to full training yesterday, her participation in the clash against the Super Falcons remained doubtful. However, Sarina Wiegman has decided to include the midfielder in the starting line-up.

The Lionesses were in stunning form in the group stages as they won all of their group games against the likes of Denmark, Haiti and China. Whether they can replicate the same against Nigeria in the FIFA Women's World Cup remains to be seen.

Walsh's return to the line-up is a massive boost in that regard and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from England fans on the matter:

Heather @heather_mcfar @Lionesses @marksandspencer Walsh is starting?! Wasn’t expecting that. C’mon girls

Randy Waldrum spoke about Keira Walsh ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup clash against England

There were reports that Walsh could play a part for England against Nigeria in the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash. Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons' coach, was asked to address the topic.

Waldrum acknowledged how important Walsh is as a player for the Lionesses. However, he also said that the team has other names, like Alessia Russo, Lauren James, and more, in their ranks. Speaking ahead of the game, Waldrum said (via Mirror):

“Obviously she’s a key player in their midfield. Kind of like what we had to do with Sam Kerr, we didn’t know and had to prepare with her there and without."

Waldrum added:

“We have to do the same. England has so many weapons. You go down the list and all of those players are in high-profile settings. They can do more damage to us than just her. That will be another one if she comes in.”

With the USWNT already knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16 with their defeat against Sweden, England are one of the formidable favorites to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Getting past Nigeria, though, won't be a cakewalk.