“That’s a red card, no question” – Former Premier League referee hits out at decision involving Manchester United star during Leicester clash

Former FIFA and Premier League referee Keith Hackett has slammed the match officials for not sending Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay off against Leicester City.

The 25-year-old Scotsman got away following a poor challenge on Leicester City midfielder James Maddison on Saturday. At the start of the second half, the Manchester United midfielder caught Maddison with his studs up and boot well off the ground.

However, the offense was deemed to be worthy of only a yellow card, which has been labeled as 'unbelievable' by the 77-year-old former official.

Hackett has insisted that referee Andre Marriner was ideally positioned 'to actually see that offence' but only showed a yellow. He has also slammed VAR Michael Oliver for going 'along with it’. Hackett told Football Insider:

“It was unbelievable that Scott McTominay got away with that challenge. He was off the ground, he endangered the safety of his opponent. For me, that’s a red card."

“I thought Andre Marriner was in a good position to actually see that offence and make a judgment on it. He jumped in with a yellow. VAR Michael Oliver just thought, ‘Fine, I’ll go along with it,’ but that’s a red card, no question."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls If I'm being honest, Scott McTominay is a decent player but NOT good enough to be Man Utd's main holding midfielder.



Hackett believes that referees are 'not doing their job' as they fail to keep an eye on a 'serial offender'. The 77-year-old has urged Ralf Rangnick to give the Scotsman a talking to. He said:

“If referees haven’t got one eye on him they are not doing their job as he’s a serial offender. His manager needs to talk to him and say, ‘There’s a line which you don’t cross.' There’s aggression but he’s a bit loose."

“Is he trying to build on the reputation of Roy Keane and mirror the way he operated? He’s not in the same class as Keane but his aggression has to be measured.”

Is Scott McTominay good enough for Manchester United?

Scott McTominay, making 165 appearances for the Red Devils, speaks volumes about Manchester United's situation right now. The 25-year-old is a decent midfielder with a solid work rate and tenacity but that's all he is about.

There is no way that a player of his caliber would have gotten himself into the starting XI week in week out under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United must ensure that they can upgrade upon mediocre players like McTominay if they are to reclaim their place at the top of English football.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar