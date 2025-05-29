“That’s why Ronaldo is out of this league”, “Leave this crap” - Fans furious with Saudi Pro League for award decision against Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans were left fuming on X after the Saudi Pro League snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo to crown Karim Benzema as the 2024-25 Player of the Season. Despite winning 15 Man of the Match awards in his 30 league appearances this season, Ronaldo missed out on the prestigious award.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a brilliant season for Al-Nassr in the SPL, scoring 25 goals and providing three assists in 30 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in the process. Despite his best efforts, the 40-year-old missed out on the title as they finished third in the table with 70 points from 34 games, 13 points behind Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.

Benzema also had an exceptional campaign, garnering 21 goals and nine assists in 29 league appearances. The former Real Madrid forward led from the front, guiding Al-Ittihad to the SPL title.

The SPL's official X page posted:

"2024/25 #SPLAwards Player of the Season: Karim Benzema. The man whose goals and assists sent Al Ittihad on their way to the league title has won the Player of the Season award for his contributions this season"

Cristiano Ronaldo has now missed out on the Player of the Season award in consecutive seasons after the award was cancelled last year. Fans conveyed their displeasure, with one posting:

"That's why Ronaldo is out of this League"

Another fan tweeted:

"Ronaldo, my man, leave this crap league. Its enough. No more al hilals and other crap."

Other fans reacted below:

"Can’t say much because he deserved it. But they should’ve awarded ronaldo for last season because he was the top goal scorer and most assists," one fan commented

"Why was it not given last season," another added

"Of course they gave it to this pr merchant," one fan typed

"Don't You Guys Get This, Ronaldo Is Leaving That's Why Did That..." another chimed in

Al-Nassr targeting Liverpool attacker as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr have outlined Liverpool winger Luis Diaz as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter's future at the club is currently unknown after he recently took to social media to post:

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Al-Nassr struggled for consistency this season and were unable to win any trophies. Amid their poor form, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with multiple clubs ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, including Wydad Casablanca, Al-Hilal, and Botafogo.

According to talkSPORT (via SPORTbible), if Ronaldo were to leave Al-Nassr this summer, the Knights of Najd would push to sign Diaz as a possible replacement. The Colombia international had a decent season for Liverpool, recording 17 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, helping them win the Premier League title.

