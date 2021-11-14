"That's a sackable offence" - Danny Mills slams Manchester United coaches amid rumours that Jadon Sancho could be used as a wing-back

Recent reports suggest Manchester United could deploy Jadon Sancho as a wing-back in the club's 3-5-2 formation. It's safe to say former Manchester City defender Danny Mills is not a fan of the idea. The former Borussia Dortmund star was considered one of the most promising young attackers in Europe prior to his move to Old Trafford this summer.

Jadon Sancho has failed to score a goal or register an assist for Manchester United since his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The England international has seen himself fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent weeks after a string of disappointing performances.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to play a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks. Reports have claimed the Norwegian could use Jadon Sancho as a wing-back to accommodate the 21-year-old in the starting line-up. Danny Mills, however, believes deploying Jadon Sancho as a wing-back is a 'sackable offence'.

'You've bought a winger who is going to create chances and score goals. It's like really? That's almost a sackable offence in itself," Mills told footyinsider.

Manchester United have lost four of their opening 11 games in the Premier League this season. Despite being backed by the Manchester United board in the transfer market and signing a number of his top transfer targets, Solskjaer has been unable to get the best out of his squad.

Manchester United had a long-standing interest in Jadon Sancho prior to his arrival this summer. The Red Devils had courted the 21-year-old for a couple of years. Sancho was meant to be Manchester United's marquee signing this summer, but his arrival was overshadowed by that of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Sancho has struggled to cope with the weight of expectations and with the physicality and speed of the Premier League.

Manchester United's lack of direction and style is impacting the progress of youngsters like Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have lacked a sense of direction, style of play, and unity this season under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United have been cut apart by top-quality teams like Manchester City and Liverpool.

This has forced Solskjaer to deploy a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks to provide more cover for Manchester United's defence. Manchester United have, however, looked disjointed and have struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities or retain possession.

Manchester United's poor run of results and performances are directly impacting the form, confidence and development of youngsters such as Jadon Sancho. The winger has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and could struggle to fit into Solskjaer's 3-5-2 system unless he is deployed as a wing-back.

