"That's the secret" - Noel Whelan explains how 'clever' Liverpool attacker is so lethal in front of goal

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been a standout performer for the Reds over the last few weeks, producing eye-catching performances and making the difference in front of goal. Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has revealed the secret behind the attacker's brilliant goalscoring exploits.

According to Whelan, Jota is taking advantage of his intelligent movement and footballing brain to put himself in the right position to beat defenders and finish off chances.

“It’s his movement. That’s the secret,” the Englishman told Football Insider‘s Ewan Kingsbury.

He added:

“He’s got a real understanding and intelligence which allows him to get in between defenders and finish these chances. He knows he can’t compete one-on-one for a header, so he’s adapting and using his footballing brain to get himself in the right areas."

Diogo Jota has become Jurgen Klopp's favourite option to deploy in the centre-forward role, with Roberto Firmino playing catch-up to him in recent weeks.

Whelan believes the Portuguese forward has almost rendered his Brazilian counterpart obsolete at Liverpool. He also praised the former Wolves striker for stepping up for the team while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane participated in the AFCON shortly after the turn of the year.

Liverpool FC @LFC goals in all competitions for the season!



Ohhhhhhh his name is Diogo Bringing upgoals in all competitions for the season!Ohhhhhhh his name is Diogo Bringing up 2️⃣0️⃣ goals in all competitions for the season! Ohhhhhhh his name is Diogo 🎶😍 https://t.co/45TsNZrk2O

Whelan continued:

“He’s such a clever player; he’s become a huge one. He hit the ground running when he came into Liverpool, and he’s almost made Roberto Firmino obsolete with the pressure he’s put on him."

Whelan added:

“Not only that, but he stepped up when Mane and Salah were away at the African Cup of Nations, too. He’s a great player to have in your side."

Diogo Jota's numbers for Liverpool so far this season

The Portuguese is firing on all cylinders right now.

Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jota is the most in-form player in Liverpool's squad at the moment. So far this season, he has made 41 appearances for them across competitions, recording 20 goals and three assists.

With a few games still left to be played, the Portuguese will get the chance to improve his tally in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen how many goals and assists he'll end the campaign with.

Edited by Bhargav